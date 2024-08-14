DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Channing Tatum Says "Hopefully We've Cracked The Code" For Solo GAMBIT Movie

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Channing Tatum Says &quot;Hopefully We've Cracked The Code&quot; For Solo GAMBIT Movie

During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show, Channing Tatum offered a positive update on (potential) plans for a solo Gambit movie at Marvel Studios...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 14, 2024 09:08 AM EST
Channing Tatum never thought he'd get the chance to play Gambit after spending years developing the Ragin' Cajun's solo movie only to see the planned X-Men spin-off scrapped after Disney's takeover of 20th Century Fox, but he was finally given the opportunity to suit-up as the mutant hero in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Despite initially playing the character for laughs, Tatum does ultimately get to break out Gambit's signature staff and charge-up the playing cards when he joins his fellow Resistance members to face-off against Cassandra Nova and her forces in the Void.

Tatum has been asked several times about the possibility of revisiting the Gambit movie under the MCU banner following the massive success of Deadpool and Wolverine, and gave what might be the most positive - and telling - response yet during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

The Fly Me to the Moon star says he'd "kill kittens" to return as Remy LeBeau, and says they've "hopefully cracked the code" for a Gambit movie after Kevin Feige initially told him he'd need a bit of time to make the character fit in the MCU following the Disney/Fox acquisition.

It probably will only be a matter of time before Tatum gets to play Gambit again, and there are rumors that the character will be a part of the team in the upcoming Marvel Studios X-Men reboot.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/14/2024, 9:28 AM
He'll probably end up as small supporting character in Secret Wars. I would prefer we got a completely different X-Men post Secret Wars though
Fogs
Fogs - 8/14/2024, 9:28 AM
A Special Presentation with him leaving the void?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/14/2024, 9:38 AM
@Fogs - I was thinking one about the Resistance while stuck in the void. Could be a fun too
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/14/2024, 9:29 AM
Now they know what not to do lol. Austin Butler for Gambit, problem solved
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/14/2024, 9:29 AM
Let's just leave it there, Channing.
D&W was enough.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/14/2024, 9:38 AM
Went more than ah hour without a Deadpool article.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/14/2024, 9:39 AM
His Gambit is one of the few variants I wouldn't mind seeing sticking around in the Sacred Timeline after Secret Wars. He brings with him a unique history, just like Dafne Keen's X-23, Reynolds' Deadpool and the upcoming Fantastic Four.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/14/2024, 9:39 AM
RIP to the real Gambit...
User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 8/14/2024, 9:42 AM
LMAO NO!
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/14/2024, 9:43 AM
I always thought he was a bad choice for Gambit. D&W just confirmed it for me. I have nothing against the actor but I'm not sure what they saw in him that made them believe he'd be a good Gambit.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/14/2024, 9:56 AM
@DarthOmega - Gambit is a very lean character, while I loved Channing in the movie, he's a bit too thick
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/14/2024, 9:47 AM
He was in the movie for 6-8 minutes? And he annoyed me in the last 2 minutes. 2 hours of him talking like that and flipping and twirling for no reason?

User Comment Image




I think it would have failed. And that trench coat? It doesn't look good in the real world.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/14/2024, 9:48 AM
Not sure that accent can be handled for a full run time. Also, this would be a waste of time compared to the bigger picture.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2024, 9:53 AM
@MCUKnight11 - I could handle it haha

I thought he did well even if it was a bit exaggerated for comedic effect
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/14/2024, 9:48 AM
Here's an idea. Pair him up with Keke Palmer in Secret Wars.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/14/2024, 9:49 AM
Marvel Studios Solo Gambit movie would fail needs to be a supporting role.
r1g0r
r1g0r - 8/14/2024, 9:52 AM
the character is interesting, but not enough for an entire movie based around him.
let sony be the people that keep making movies around mediocre characters.

morbius
madam web
kraven
etc

