DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Channing Tatum Says "Hopefully We've Cracked The Code" For Solo GAMBIT Movie

Channing Tatum never thought he'd get the chance to play Gambit after spending years developing the Ragin' Cajun's solo movie only to see the planned X-Men spin-off scrapped after Disney's takeover of 20th Century Fox, but he was finally given the opportunity to suit-up as the mutant hero in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Despite initially playing the character for laughs, Tatum does ultimately get to break out Gambit's signature staff and charge-up the playing cards when he joins his fellow Resistance members to face-off against Cassandra Nova and her forces in the Void.

Tatum has been asked several times about the possibility of revisiting the Gambit movie under the MCU banner following the massive success of Deadpool and Wolverine, and gave what might be the most positive - and telling - response yet during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

The Fly Me to the Moon star says he'd "kill kittens" to return as Remy LeBeau, and says they've "hopefully cracked the code" for a Gambit movie after Kevin Feige initially told him he'd need a bit of time to make the character fit in the MCU following the Disney/Fox acquisition.

It probably will only be a matter of time before Tatum gets to play Gambit again, and there are rumors that the character will be a part of the team in the upcoming Marvel Studios X-Men reboot.

