DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Takes Aim At Record-Setting Thurs Box Office; Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Revealed

Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine is now in theaters, and it looks like the first ever R-rated MCU movie is already set to break a box office record.

According to Deadline, the outrageous superhero comedy took in around $40 million (possibly more) from Thursday night previews, smashing the previous record held by 2018's Deadpool 2. Full weekend estimates are still pending, but some analysts believe the movie could climb as high as $200 million domestic - though most feel between $170M - $180M is more realistic.

Either way, the Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut is off to a great start, and if it proves to be as big an audience-pleaser as predicted, repeat viewings and positive word-of-mouth could very well propel it to $1 billion worldwide by the end of its theatrical run.

Deadpool and Wolverine currently sits at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes with 247 reviews counted, but it has a near-perfect audience score of 97%.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.