DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE TV Spot Highlights Critic Reactions And An R-Rated Joke

Deadpool and Wolverine arrives in theaters tomorrow night before beginning its full global rollout on Friday, and Marvel Studios has released one more TV spot highlighting some new footage, critical praise, and an R-rated gag - of which there is no shortage in the movie.

You may want to skip if you're planning on seeing the movie soon, although the teaser is spoiler-free, as the new stuff really only consist of some more banter between Logan (Hugh Jackman) and the Merc With a Mouth (Wade Wilson), another quick glimpse of Ladypool, and Wade telling someone to "come again... in my ears this time."

Crude? Absolutely. Obnoxious? Without a doubt. Funny? We'll leave that up to you!

Check out the new spot at the link below

Experience "Marvel's biggest triumph" in theaters tomorrow night.



Deadpool and Wolverine currently sits at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes with 153 reviews counted.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.