DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Final Run-Time Revealed Along With Social Media And Review Embargo Details

The final run-time for Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine has been revealed, and the movie will actually be a tad shorter than previous reports suggested...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 09, 2024
The final run-time for Deadpool and Wolverine has been revealed, and the Marvel Studios' threequel actually won't be the longest movie in the franchise after all.

While the Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut will clock in at 2 hours 7 mins and 45 seconds with credits (possibly including the rumored post-credits scene), it's only 1 hour 59 mins without, making it just shorter than Deadpool 2.

The amount of cameos we're expecting to see (some confirmed, others rumored) along with reports that this film will lay the groundwork for the X-Men's debut and Avengers 5 and 6 led to some speculation that D&W might run closer to 2 and a half hours - as many major studio releases do these days - but it seems director Shawn Levy is going to have to cram quite a bit in to just under 120 minutes here.

A few spoilers from recent fan events have found their way online, but nothing majorly revealing, and Marvel is doing its best to make sure it stays that way until the movie hits theaters.

It's now been confirmed that social media reactions will drop on July 22 at 7pmPT/10pmET, while full reviews are embargoed until July 23, 3pmPT/6pmET.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

