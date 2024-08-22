DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Shows Elektra's Final Suit Design And Features Unexpected Link To Daredevil

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Shows Elektra's Final Suit Design And Features Unexpected Link To Daredevil

Newly revealed Deadpool & Wolverine concept art has revealed Elektra's final suit design in the MCU threequel and it includes a surprising nod to Ben Affleck's Daredevil. Check it out after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 22, 2024 05:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

The majority of fans went into Deadpool & Wolverine expecting Marvel Studios to put the final nail in the coffin of 20th Century Fox's Marvel Universe.

Instead, it was a celebration of that bygone era of superhero storytelling and we got to reunite with some fan-favourite characters from the past. Among them was Jennifer Garner's Elektra, a character we first met in 2003's Daredevil before she took centre stage in a spin-off two years later.

Concept artist Jonay Bacallado has now shared his final design for the assassin's costume and revealed a previously unnoticed nod to the Man Without Fear. 

"I was super excited when I got assigned Elektra," Bacallado says in the Instagram post below. "It felt like a great opportunity to bring her back guns blazing and do a Void version of her that would incorporate design elements and aesthetics that match better the MCU style as we know it now, as her first movie came out nearly 20 years ago."

"Costume designer Mayes C. Rubeo wanted her to be powerful and sexy but without showing bare skin, so we kept away from exposing any mid drift and other feminine cliches from heroines from the past," the artist continued. "It felt like an act of justice and female empowerment. Her belt was a node to Daredevil."

That belt is indeed the same design as the one worn by Ben Affleck's Daredevil and, early on, the plan had been for the actor to reprise his role as Matt Murdock. Unfortunately, it didn't end up happening (Nic Cage's Ghost Rider also didn't make the cut). 

It's unclear whether Marvel Studios has plans for Elektra on Earth-616; however, if she does appear, then we'd bet on it happening in Daredevil: Born Again. Failing that, it will likely be in the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU.

Iron Studios has also unveiled a new Wolverine statue which makes a fan-pleasing change to Logan's suit. Unlike the movie itself, it gives the clawed mutant his shoulder pads, combining them with the sleeveless look he had in the final act. 

That means it isn't screen-accurate but, for many of you, this will no doubt be a superior look for Wolverine on screen...

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Calls For More Of Wesley Snipes' Blade; Shares New Stills
Related:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Calls For More Of Wesley Snipes' Blade; Shares New Stills
Rotten Tomatoes Announces New Verified Hot Audience Badge And Changes To Critic/Audience Scores
Recommended For You:

Rotten Tomatoes Announces New "Verified Hot" Audience Badge And Changes To Critic/Audience Scores
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 8/22/2024, 5:22 AM
I'm so disappointed they didn't give us Wolverine with his mask & shoulder pads on without the sleeves 😭
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/22/2024, 6:50 AM
@Shmokey20 - I assumed it impeded his articulation, just like the action figures.
User Comment Image
AC1
AC1 - 8/22/2024, 5:23 AM
That's pretty cool. Considering we'll probably get more cameos in Secret Wars, if they did bring Ben back one last time as Daredevil I think a good point of reference would be Matt's fairly recent look in the comics with the more ninja-like aesthetic and the beard; would help set him apart from Charlie Cox's Daredevil even more, would work well with the notion that that character could've been in the Void for who knows how long, and might work better with Affleck being older.

User Comment Image

I know DP&W said that version of Daredevil was dead but we don't really know how time passing in the Void works relative to the rest of the multiverse, but it was implied that the TVA can go back to previous points of time in the Void to rescue pruned variants and that they went back and rescued X23, Elektra, Blade and Gambit from Alioth after Deadpool asked them to and we saw Laura alive and well at the end and apparently Gambit can be seen on one of the screens in the post credit scene.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2024, 5:51 AM
@AC1 - man , I dig that Daredevil look

I would like Charlie’s version to have it at some point but if not then Ben could work too if he comes back to the role.

User Comment Image
AC1
AC1 - 8/22/2024, 6:07 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I think it'd be great if Charlie got something similar to that too, maybe without the big beard, whereas with Ben I'd imagine that as the basis for something more "wasteland survivor" looking, a little less sleek and a bit more cobbled together but with the same basic silhouette.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2024, 6:08 AM
@AC1 - true about the wasteland survivor look

Also the beard makes that design imo so i would like Charlie to have it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2024, 6:06 AM
That’s a cool little detail & homage to Ben’s DD…

It didn’t register for me in the film but i can see it now.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway , thought she looked and was fine in the film but wish had a standout moment or so like Blade & Gambit.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 8/22/2024, 7:49 AM
Her rocking the Daredevil mask, would've been awesome. Also, imagine fumbling both Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez.🤣
Fogs
Fogs - 8/22/2024, 8:12 AM
"Showing skin, such cliches of heroines from the past"

** Shows shirtless hugh jacked man

God forbid showing hot people of both sexes in a popcorn film, huh?
MuadDib
MuadDib - 8/22/2024, 10:01 AM
@Fogs - Women can not be sexualized, men can be, but not women
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 8/22/2024, 12:05 PM
@Fogs - You beat me to it. Quote and all.

Feminism is a cancer to society.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder