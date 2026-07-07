Tangled Live-Action Remake Set Photos Divide Fans: "Cancel The Whole Movie"

Tangled Live-Action Remake Set Photos Divide Fans: &quot;Cancel The Whole Movie&quot;

New photos from the set of Disney's live-action reimagining of Tangled have shown a change to the movie's iconic colour scheme that isn't sitting well with fans of the Disney Animation classic.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 07, 2026 09:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Disney has found mixed success with its live-action adaptations of Disney Animation's catalogue of animated classics. Reviews from fans and critics are frequently mixed, and while some have been box office hits, others have been major financial flops.

For every Lilo & Stitch or The Lion King, it seems there's a Snow White or Pinocchio, and heading into this weekend, the buzz surrounding Moana—which looks like a 1:1 adaptation of the 2016 movie—appears largely negative.

How faithful Tangled will be to its 2010 predecessor will be determined in due course. Now, as we first reported on Toonado.com, one admittedly minor change is splitting opinions on social media. 

Banners in the movie's fictional kingdom of Corona have swapped Tangled's iconic colour scheme from purple and gold to blue and yellow. The response has been a little over the top—"cancel the whole movie omg tangled is purple," wrote one user on X—and this is likely a result of the live-action movie seeking to establish its own identity.

Still, even the smallest alteration can be a worrying sign of things to come, and it's hard not to wonder what else may have been shaken up with this take on the popular story. Of course, Disney can't win either way; staying too faithful to the cartoons earns scorn, as do any changes to the original story.

In related news, it appears Belfast star Caitríona Balfe is playing Rapunzel's mother in the movie. That character didn't have a credited voice actress in the animated version.

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

Tangled will be directed by The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do RevengeThor: Love and Thunder) wrote the script, while Kristin Burr (CruellaFreakier Friday) recently came on board as a producer.

Teagan Croft (Titans) and Milo Manheim (Zombies) will lead the live-action remake as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Joining them is Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) as Mother Gothel, while Diego Luna (Andor) has also boarded the cast in a mystery role. 

Tangled doesn't have a confirmed release date, but will likely arrive in theaters in 2027 or 2028.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Moana's Opening Weekend Projections Sink As Disney's Latest Live-Action Remake Nears
Related:

Moana's Opening Weekend Projections Sink As Disney's Latest Live-Action Remake Nears
Tangled Set Video Reveals First Look At Maximus The Horse (And His Puppet Stand-In)
Recommended For You:

Tangled Set Video Reveals First Look At Maximus The Horse (And His Puppet Stand-In)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Gambito
Gambito - 7/7/2026, 9:48 PM
Watching it only because of hot ass Teagan but these remakes are beyond done, grow some balls and make Toy Story live action now that would be worth it
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 7/7/2026, 10:16 PM
@Gambito - dreadful idea

jsut make another small soldiers
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 7/7/2026, 9:57 PM
Seemingly turned from purple to blue. Buuuuuuuut… it could actually just be lighting and picture quality making the purple look more blue and when we see it on screen it might look perfectly purple. Orrrrrrrrr… it’s blue who cares?
TheEddy
TheEddy - 7/7/2026, 10:37 PM
@LenSpiderman - I think you're probably on the right track. There's no telling what Lutz they use and the plan for color correction. This is a raw image before post production and color editing
RolandD
RolandD - 7/7/2026, 10:00 PM
People get outraged over the most ridiculous things nowadays.
Spiderfan2226
Spiderfan2226 - 7/7/2026, 10:02 PM
Yep that’s what castles look like in tangled. If they DIDN’T make it look like this it wouldn’t be a consistent representation of the animated film, and people would complain about that.
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 7/7/2026, 10:05 PM
Feel is too soon for remaking their 3d stuff, but well.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/7/2026, 10:15 PM

More of this crapola.

Hopefully the adults will take the kids to do anything but this.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/7/2026, 10:22 PM
@NicolausCopernicus - My Raven
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/7/2026, 10:23 PM
What color is the dress?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/7/2026, 10:24 PM
User Comment Image

Kidding aside , making the color of the banner go from purple & gold to blue & yellow doesn’t matter as long as they don’t change the golden sun symbol since that plays a pivotal part in the story of the film which if that were to happen would lead to actual outrage that could be warranted tbh.

Anyway , I’m actually looking forward to this remake as a fan of the original since I like the cast and it’s being directed by Michael Gracey who helmed “Better Man” which was well received!!.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/7/2026, 10:30 PM
Some sad adults getting mad about a kids movie
TheEddy
TheEddy - 7/7/2026, 10:34 PM
To be fair...this is a raw image. There's no telling what Lutz they're using and what the color correction could be. Also...who cares?! This isn't a comic adaptation. This is a cash grab to a children's fairy tale. Why would any of us care about a color grade change
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 7/7/2026, 10:53 PM
[frick] thats a click-baity article title of note 😂

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder