Tangled Live-Action Remake Set Photos Divide Fans: "Cancel The Whole Movie"

Disney has found mixed success with its live-action adaptations of Disney Animation's catalogue of animated classics. Reviews from fans and critics are frequently mixed, and while some have been box office hits, others have been major financial flops.

For every Lilo & Stitch or The Lion King, it seems there's a Snow White or Pinocchio, and heading into this weekend, the buzz surrounding Moana—which looks like a 1:1 adaptation of the 2016 movie—appears largely negative.

How faithful Tangled will be to its 2010 predecessor will be determined in due course. Now, as we first reported on Toonado.com, one admittedly minor change is splitting opinions on social media.

Banners in the movie's fictional kingdom of Corona have swapped Tangled's iconic colour scheme from purple and gold to blue and yellow. The response has been a little over the top—"cancel the whole movie omg tangled is purple," wrote one user on X—and this is likely a result of the live-action movie seeking to establish its own identity.

Still, even the smallest alteration can be a worrying sign of things to come, and it's hard not to wonder what else may have been shaken up with this take on the popular story. Of course, Disney can't win either way; staying too faithful to the cartoons earns scorn, as do any changes to the original story.

In related news, it appears Belfast star Caitríona Balfe is playing Rapunzel's mother in the movie. That character didn't have a credited voice actress in the animated version.

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

Tangled will be directed by The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge, Thor: Love and Thunder) wrote the script, while Kristin Burr (Cruella, Freakier Friday) recently came on board as a producer.

Teagan Croft (Titans) and Milo Manheim (Zombies) will lead the live-action remake as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Joining them is Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) as Mother Gothel, while Diego Luna (Andor) has also boarded the cast in a mystery role.

Tangled doesn't have a confirmed release date, but will likely arrive in theaters in 2027 or 2028.