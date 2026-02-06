BALDUR'S GATE 3 Is Getting A Sequel Series On HBO From The LAST OF US's Craig Mazin

Set in the same world as Dungeons & Dragons, the Baldur's Gate video game franchise is hugely popular. Now, it's getting a live-action adaptation from Craig Mazin, the co-creator of HBO's The Last of Us TV series.

However, there's a twist. According to Deadline (via GameFragger.com), rather than being based on the games, this will serve as a sequel to 2023's Baldur's Gate 3. Picking up immediately after the events of the third game, this series follows old and new characters as they deal with the fallout from the threequel's ending.

Mazin is a huge Baldur's Gate fan, and the challenge for him will be pleasing his fellow gamers and finding a way to make the story accessible to those simply planning to check out what, on the surface, will look like an exciting new fantasy series.

The trade explains that Mazin is being given freedom over where to take the story, and while it may borrow ideas and characters from the first two games, the plan right now is to focus on expanding Baldur's Gate 3's lore. The filmmaker will work closely with Wizards of the Coast on that and anything else he intends to draw on from Dungeons & Dragons.

As this report explains, "The TV series will feature both existing characters from Baldur’s Gate 3 and new ones. It is expected to keep the D&D tradition of taking new characters who are not that powerful and follow their journey through adventures that make them powerful."

"Mazin, who is just now starting his own journey with the material as his deal just closed, plans to reach out to voice cast members of Baldur’s Gate 3 with ideas for them to participate in the TV adaptation, if possible." That's similar to what he did for The Last of Us, with some actors from the games reprising the same roles and others taking on new ones.

Mazin, who is attached to create, write, executive produce and showrun Baldur's Gate 3, said, "After putting nearly 1000 hours into the incredible world of Baldur’s Gate 3, it is a dream come true to be able to continue the story that Larian and Wizards of The Coast created."

"I am a devoted fan of D&D and the brilliant way that Swen Vincke and his gifted team adapted it," he continued. "I can’t wait to help bring Baldur’s Gate and all of its incredible characters to life with as much respect and love as we can, and I’m deeply grateful to Gabe Marano and his team at Hasbro for entrusting me with this incredibly important property."

Francesca Orsi, EVP, Head of HBO Drama Programming, added, "We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Craig Mazin on Baldur’s Gate. His deep and long-standing passion for the source material paired with his remarkable talent for building immersive worlds filled with rich, compelling characters promises groundbreaking results."

"The fans have been eagerly awaiting an adaptation of Baldur’s Gate, and we could not ask for better partners than HBO and the incomparable Craig Mazin to build this world with," Gabriel Marano, Head of Television, Hasbro Entertainment, also noted.

Keep checking back here for updates on this Baldur's Gate TV series as we have them.