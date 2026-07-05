Children Of Blood And Bone Author Refuses To Promote Or Watch Film Adaptation, Hints At Clash With Star

Children Of Blood And Bone Author Refuses To Promote Or Watch Film Adaptation, Hints At Clash With Star

The author of the hit fantasy novel Children of Blood and Bone has refused to promote or watch Paramount's upcoming adaptation, and seems to hint at a falling out with lead star Amandla Stenberg.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 05, 2026 07:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

Less than six months before Children of Blood and Bone arrives in theaters, author Tomi Adeyemi has made it clear that she wants nothing to do with Paramount Pictures' big-screen adaptation of her bestselling fantasy novel.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, she replied to a fan on her Instagram Story who asked why she no longer posts about the movie. It was then that Adeyemi revealed that there is a reason for her silence, though she stopped short of specifying what exactly it is.

"There is a reason I will not post anything about the adaptation of my work," she wrote, before concluding, "That's all." Later, Adeyemi said, "From this point on, if you want to support me, you can purchase any edition of the trilogy at a local independent children's bookstore."

Perhaps most surprisingly, the author shared a screenshot of a DM conversation dated February 28, 2025. In it, Adeyemi tells an unnamed individual, "Do not ever use my name in an interview or video again. Do not text me. Do not call me." The identity of the recipient is unclear, although the screenshot appears to show that actress Amandla Stenberg has been blocked, leading to speculation that it's The Acolyte star.

Adeyemi also said, "I have not seen the film, and I will not watch it. It's been painful holding this back from you all." Making these comments even more unexpected is that Adeyemi co-wrote the screenplay alongside director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

The adaptation has had a long and complicated journey to the big screen. Before the novel was even published in 2018, Fox 2000 Pictures had secured the rights, with Rick Famuyiwa attached to direct. Following Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox, the project moved to Lucasfilm, where Kay Oyegun was brought on to write the screenplay.

However, that version of Children of Blood and Bone stalled before eventually being placed into turnaround in late 2021. Reports at the time suggested Adeyemi had grown frustrated with Lucasfilm's lack of progress, and Paramount ultimately acquired the rights in early 2022, with Prince-Bythewood joining the project as director. Production finally began in early 2025 and wrapped earlier this summer.

The film features an impressive cast that includes Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba, Regina King, Lashana Lynch, Viola Davis, Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris, and Thuso Mbedu as protagonist Zélie Adebola.

The production wasn't without controversy. Earlier this year, the casting of Stenberg and Mbedu sparked online debate over colorism, with some fans arguing the actresses were lighter-skinned than their counterparts in Adeyemi's novels.

At the time, Stenberg defended her involvement in an eight-minute TikTok video, revealing that Adeyemi had personally encouraged her to accept the role. The actress recalled the author telling her that her casting as Rue in The Hunger Games had inspired the creation of the Legacy of Orïsha series, and it's hard not to wonder whether such a bold claim is why the writer was seemingly telling the actress to stop using her name.

That video was posted just weeks before the apparent falling out referenced in Adeyemi's recently shared messages, so we'll leave you to draw your own conclusions. Neither Paramount Pictures nor anyone involved with the production has publicly commented on Adeyemi's posts.

Children of Blood and Bone tells the story of Zélie Adebola, a young woman determined to restore magic to the kingdom of Orïsha while confronting themes of oppression, slavery, and systemic injustice. The film is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters in January 2027, though Paramount has yet to release the trailer shown exclusively at CinemaCon earlier this year.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/5/2026, 7:32 PM
He is el macho
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/5/2026, 7:42 PM
That's one hell of a cast.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/5/2026, 8:05 PM
@ElJefe - I can’t imagine why this would be a good idea
ElJefe
ElJefe - 7/5/2026, 8:09 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - From what I read, it’s the original writer Joe Eszyterhas and it sounded more like a sequel than a reboot, but the article calls it a reboot. He also said he’s not going to soften it up but keep it as controversial as the original, though it was more innocent times back then. Now we’ve kinda seen it all.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/5/2026, 8:16 PM
@ElJefe - I've got the perfect actress for the Sharon Stone part:

User Comment Image

When she uncrosses her legs, the audience gets a big surprise!

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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/5/2026, 8:18 PM
@ElJefe - Starring Zendaya and Ellen Page

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/5/2026, 8:19 PM
@Feralwookiee - User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/5/2026, 8:23 PM
@Feralwookiee -
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/5/2026, 8:24 PM
@harryba11zack - Those guys are like, "Daaaaaaamn, that bitch is fiiiiiine!"
NHartMusic
NHartMusic - 7/5/2026, 8:04 PM
I suspect we will be hearing many similar stories coming out of the new Paramount regime
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/5/2026, 8:35 PM
Never of heard of this don’t know what it’s about
Pimpanzee
Pimpanzee - 7/5/2026, 8:44 PM
@dragon316 - Good story, bro
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/5/2026, 8:36 PM
Damn , that’s unfortunate because i feel this movie has had the potential to be a new franchise which it could still be but it’s unlikely that fans of the books would support it now if the author herself is distancing herself from the adaptation…

Going by the timeline , it definitely seems like she had issues with Amandla’s comments but that might have been the beginning of her relationship with the filmmakers deteriorating though i guess we won’t know until closer to release atleast.

Anyway , the premise seems interesting imo and i think Gina Prince Bythewood is a decent director so I’ll give the film a shot!!.

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