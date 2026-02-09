GOD OF WAR TV Series Has Finally Found Kratos' Son, Atreus

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios' small-screen adaptation of PlayStation's God of War has received a two-season order, with pre-production officially underway in Vancouver, Canada.

So far, the cast has tapped Ryan Hurst as Kratos, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, Danny Woodburn as Brok, and Teresa Palmer as Sif, all confirmed for the series.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, we finally know who will be by Kratos' side in God of War, as Callum Vinson will play Atreus, the ten-year-old son of Kratos. The character grew up in a remote forest cabin, isolated from the rest of the world and raised almost entirely by his mother, Faye. He is an accomplished archer, has an affinity for animals and is intensely curious about what lies beyond the confines of his forest home.

After his mother’s death, Atreus is left with a cold, distant father whom he barely knows and who knows little about him in return. Nonetheless, Atreus yearns for his father's approval and is desperate to prove he is strong enough to survive in a harsh and dangerous world.

The father/son dynamic is at the heart of God of War's story, and as it unravels, we learn that there's much more to Atreus than meets the eye (no great surprise given who his dad is).

God of War marks Callum Vinson's third project with Sony Pictures Television. He's in the upcoming third season of Netflix's The Night Agent, and previously starred in Peacock's Long Bright River, Chucky, and Poker Face.

Based on PlayStation’s massively popular ancient mythology-themed video game, God of War has received a two-season order, with pre-production underway in Vancouver, and casting has begun. The series follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye.

Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

God of War is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions. Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series.

God of War doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.