JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Henry Cavill Shares First Look At HIGHLANDER Reboot

There's a fair bit of buzz surrounding John Wick director Chad Stahelski's long-awaited Highlander reboot. Those of you who have seen the original 1986 movie will be familiar with the franchise's premise, but this is a modern reimagining, and that's sure to lead to some updates.

The cast will be led by The Witcher star Henry Cavill as Connor MacLeod, with Dune's Dave Bautista taking on the role of the villainous Kurgan. Exploring Connor's centuries-old feud with his fellow powerful immortals, the first Highlander movie followed them in a battle to the death to absorb each other's powers. In the end, there can be "only one."

After production was delayed due to an injury sustained by Cavill during training, work is finally underway, and the Man of Steel star has just shared an official first look at this take on Highlander (via SFFGazette.com).

They don't reveal much beyond a first look at the new Connor, though we do see that he has his trusty sword close by. Visually, the movie is pretty eye-catching, and the hope is that this could be a new franchise for the former Superman after his stints as that character and Geralt of Rivia were cut short.

"Happy First Look for Highlander!" Cavill wrote on Instagram. "This has been quite the journey for me, which I'll tell you all about when the time is right, but it's a special moment to be able to share this. I hope you enjoy."

Last year, a reported synopsis for the movie leaked online:

"Centuries after his first death on a Scottish battlefield, immortal warrior Connor MacLeod lives quietly in the modern world, haunted by loss and the endless cycle of violence among his kind. When the ruthless immortal Kurgan resurfaces, backed by a secret organization bent on unlocking the secret of eternal life, Connor is forced back into the Game - an ancient battle where 'there can be only one.' Guided by his mentor Ramírez and a mortal ally, archaeologist Kate Bennett, Connor must confront his past and rediscover his purpose. As immortals clash across time and continents, the fight for the mysterious 'Prize' becomes a battle for humanity’s soul."

Highlander, written by Michael Finch, stars Henry Cavill, Dave Bautista, Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Max Zhang, and Drew McIntyre.

The movie isn't expected to be released until 2027 or 2028, so it might be a while before this first look is followed by a trailer...