TED LASSO Star Phil Dunster Replaces Kit Harington In HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 2

Last year's live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon exceeded expectations at the box office, earning an impressive $636 million worldwide. A sequel was announced before its release, and that movie's cast now continues to expand.

The Hollywood Reporter (via Toonado.com) has confirmed that Ted Lasso star Phil Dunster has boarded the cast as Eret, a character from the 2014 animated movie who is described as "the cocky, boastful and self-proclaimed 'fiinest dragon trapper alive.'"

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington lent his voice to Eret in the 2014 DreamWorks Animation feature. It's unclear whether he was approached to potentially reprise the role here, but Dunster seems like a great fit for the character.

He joins a cast that includes Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, and Harry Trevaldwyn. The news recently broke that Cate Blanchett is returning as Valka in the sequel.

Dean DeBlois, who co-created the animated franchise, returns as writer, director and executive producer. As well as Ted Lasso, Dunster is known for his work in The Devil's Hour and Strike Back. He'll next star alongside Steve Carell in the Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses comedy series Rooster for HBO.

Taking place five years after the first film, How to Train Your Dragon 2 rejoins the Vikings and dragons as they live harmoniously on Berk enjoying races in the sky. During one of their high-flying games, Hiccup and Toothless encounter a herd of wild dragons led by a mysterious Dragon Rider and once again, they find themselves fighting to keep the peace in their kingdom.

Discussing his plans for the sequel last summer, DeBlois said, "It's very amorphous right now. I think there’s something about the second animated movie that most fans prefer out of the trilogy, and I want to hold on to that aspiration. [How to Train Your Dragon 2] was like our Empire Strikes Back, where everything got bigger and broader."

"Characters get richer and things get scarier, as well. That said, there are still regrets I have — having written and directed the second film — that I would love to address in the live-action version," the filmmaker continued. "So, we don’t necessarily have to color inside the lines [in terms of the original’s story and plot], but it’s an exploration at the moment. I’m literally writing the script right now."

How to Train Your Dragon 2 is set to be released in theaters on June 11, 2027.