UPDATE: Loki And Avengers: Doomsday Writer Michael Waldron Is Not Working On Marvel Television's Nova

UPDATE: Loki And Avengers: Doomsday Writer Michael Waldron Is Not Working On Marvel Television's Nova

Marvel Television's long-delayed Nova TV series just got an exciting update, as it appears Michael Waldron (Loki, Chad Powers) is now working on bringing Richard Rider to Disney+.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2026 12:07 PM EST

UPDATE: We've just heard from Marvel Studios, which has confirmed that Michael Waldron is not working on Nova, after all. Hopefully, an update on the series is heading our way in the not-too-distant future.

Last year, we learned that Marvel Studios had shelved TV shows revolving around NovaStrange Academy, and Terror, Inc. The biggest shocker was Richard Rider's long-awaited MCU debut being put on "pause," especially as he was finally on the cusp of getting his due in live-action. 

Marvel Studios has reportedly decided to pivot away from making movie-adjacent series, choosing instead to focus on multi-season shows like Daredevil: Born Again and Wonder Man.

It seems the hope is that by keeping Avengers-level characters in theaters, moviegoers will be more inclined to buy tickets to see them (Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* were both negatively affected by featuring characters who had led streaming shows).

Now, Nova is once again picking up speed. Sabir Pirzada (Ms. Marvel) was originally tapped as showrunner, with Ed Bernero (Criminal Minds) later taking over. It seems things have changed again, as Michael Waldron's official WGA page confirms he's penning a Nova TV series for Marvel Television.

Waldron is one of the Rick and Morty writers Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gravitated towards during the Multiverse Saga. He tapped several creatives from the Adult Swim series to take charge of projects such as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, albeit with mixed results.

In Waldron's case, he was Head Writer on Loki Season 1 and later penned Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. From there, he was tasked with working on Avengers: Secret Wars and later took over writing duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty from Jeff Loveness after the Ant-Man threequel bombed. He's since contributed to the Avengers: Doomsday screenplay. 

Putting him in charge of Nova suggests Feige has plenty of faith in Waldron, though we've known that for a while, seeing as he tapped the Loki scribe to work on his unmade Star Wars movie. Hopefully, this means we're getting an official Nova announcement at Comic-Con this month. 

It was previously reported that Nova will revolve around Rider rebuilding the Nova Corps after Thanos' attack on Xandar. However, it's then that Annihilus and his Annihilation Wave invade. Glenn Close and John C. Reilly were being eyed to return as their Guardians of the Galaxy characters, while Sam Alexander was also expected to appear.

How much of that will make it into Waldron's version remains to be seen. We have, however, heard recently that the idea is for Nova to lead a team of intergalactic heroes in the series.

Stay tuned for updates on Nova as we have them.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Vigor
Vigor - 7/9/2026, 6:00 AM
Great news. But I hope the show looks high budget. Some of these shows have high budgets but don't appear to use them appropriately

The best example of a show that DOES use its budget is the lord of the rings show on Amazon or latest season of house of the dragon

Marvel tv can do better in that regard
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2026, 7:10 AM
@Vigor - what show comes to mind specifically for you?.

I feel pretty much all the ones I remember have used their budgets accordingly

Also let’s also realize that the budget isn’t just money for the show but also actor costs etc.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/9/2026, 8:24 AM
@TheVisionary25 - "Also let’s also realize that the budget isn’t just money for the show but also actor costs etc."

And thats what sucks right? Because you dont see it in the production value. Its hidden behind an actors salary

Most of the marvel tv comes to mind. Its typical formula. You get an expensive pilot episode. Little to no costumed super hero action in the middle. And then they save their budget for the last episode or two. Its formulaic and makes the long dialogue scenes in the middle of the season drag. The shoes I mentioned like rings of power and house of the dragon spread the budget out evenly. You'll have Rhaenyra sitting in the throne room dealing with mouthy peasants ans thw next scene a dragon is burning a castle.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2026, 9:17 AM
@Vigor - i agree with you there i guess

The budget should be spread out more.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/9/2026, 6:06 AM
They need to cut ties with television.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/9/2026, 6:07 AM
Should be on the big screen, I think his story would work better in a 2 hr movie over whatever the Cap Marvel films were
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/9/2026, 9:32 AM
@Matchesz -
Yeah, should have been.

Thanos is attacking Xandar for the Power Stone and encounters Thane, imprisoned, Thanos is initially going to free Thane but see's his power and mind as unstable, due to Thane having visions of death and destruction, and rejects him showing that he cares more for his mission than his own Son. Supergiant, the missing member of the Black Order/Children Of Thanos, shows pity on Thane resulting in Thanos leaving them both to die as Xandar is destroyed.

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Supergiant survived the destruction of Xandar and has been raising the son of Thanos, Thane against him as her parasitic energy powers can help control Thane's energy outbursts. Thane still suffers with manic visions of death urging him to destroy. Supergiant is effectively our stand-in for the Pheonix Force being able to channel large amounts of energy into Thane.

User Comment Image

In present day Supergiant and Thane are hunting down the surviving Nova Corp with Rhomann Dey flees to Earth believing Starlord is there, instead due to injuries hallucinates believing Richard Rider is a young Starlord and labels him as the successor of the Nova Corps. Richard takes this to heart not realizing the case of mistaken identity, becoming overly optimistic and believing himself to be chosen for greatness.

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Richard Rider tracks down Starlord, who has grown a full beard and has settled down with a grounded down-to-earth woman called L'ssa (Played by Amanda Seyfried as a reference to her originally being scheduled to play Gamora). The story would initially pretend that this is an 'Old Man Logan' style story where we're doing a passing of the mantle, only to subvert it later by Starlord getting passion for being Starlord again becoming more like his old self as the movie goes on.

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Supergiant is trying to mold Thane into the next Thanos acting as a parallel to Starlords original intent to retire on Earth and mold Richard Rider into the next Starlord. Starlord & Nova seek out the remaining Nova Corps where Richard gets his outfit only for the place to be attacked, with Richard realizing he's officially the only Nova Corps member left, doubting himself and realizing he was only chosen because they were mistook him for Starlord.

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Using Thane as a vessel, Supergiant intends to drain the Infinity Stone energy from where their physical from was destroyed and recreate them so Thane can fulfill Thanos' goal of a balanced universe. Thane however rejects Thanos' goal and instead intends believes the Universe can only be balanced when no life remains, mortally wounding Supergiant as an 'offering to Death'. In her last moments Supergiant betrays Thane realizing she has created a monster and removes his energy. An enraged Thane tries to use the Infinity Stones with Starlord and Nova teaming up in a self-sacrifice play to defeat him.

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After the battle, legends tell of Starlord & Nova's inspiring a new generation of Nova Corps. Rocket, Adam Warlock and Phyla-Vell visiting a statue of Starlord & Nova at the new Nova Corps base believing they died because he misunderstood the memorial statue.

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Instead Starlord & Nova approach them and ask for help to protect the recreated Infinity Stones setting up the grounds for an Infinity Watch movie. A powerless beaten and bruised Thane is revealed to have barely survived and been imprisoned by the new Nova Corps sees a vision of Death, hinting that Thane may become more like the comic version of Thanos who was obsessed with Death.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/9/2026, 6:39 AM
The thing people are missing here is that other than people like us, nobody knows Nova. People are not giving new CBM IPs too much of a chance like they used to, just look at Thunderbolts. A TV show to lay the groundwork first is the right strategy.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/9/2026, 7:32 AM
@Urubrodi -
"just look at Thunderbolts"

The only character people had interest in for that movie was John Walker/U.S. Agent.

• Yelena wasn't particularly likable and didn't take anything seriously
• Winter Soldier was character assassinated in TF&TWS and the actor looked like he did not want to be there
• Red Guardian was just an arrogant jackass
• Ghost, nobody liked or remembered
• Taskmaster, nobody liked the change
• Valentina was cringe and was mocked after the ending of Black Widow

"A TV show to lay the groundwork first is the right strategy."

Nobody is watching their TV shows though.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/9/2026, 7:55 AM
@Scarilian - Well... my point is exactly the fact that Thunderbolts is made up of a bunch of obscure characters LIKE Nova. Thunderbolts even had an advantage that almost all of them had already appeared in other movies/shows and were played by well known actors, especially Florence Pugh. Nova has it worse than that, the only reference to Nova is not the actual character but the Nova Corps from all the way back to phase 1, nobody remembers that. Unless Marvel comes up with the perfect trailer and marketing people will ignore the movie. Not even F4 could attract that many people. Literally only the big names like Spider-Man, Avengers, Deadpool, X-Men... are succeeding at the box office.
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 7/9/2026, 6:43 AM
Would say Thunderbolts and Cap New World should have been merged into just 1 Civil War level movie, with the Leader creating the Sentry and Sharon Carter and Val working with Ross instead of the Israeli Widow.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/9/2026, 6:53 AM
Don't Sound Dead to Me.

User Comment Image
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/9/2026, 7:21 AM
@OneMoreTime -

1. Rick & Morty writer
2. Wrote Multiverse of Madness
3. Wrote Loki

Yeah, it's dead... or at least we should hope that because it's going to be utter trash.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/9/2026, 7:26 AM
@Scarilian - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Worldwide = $955,775,804
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/9/2026, 7:29 AM
@OneMoreTime - User Comment Image
^
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/9/2026, 7:35 AM
@OneMoreTime -
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)
Worldwide = $955,775,804"

Break-even = $876,500,000

It was following Spider-man, it could and should have made a lot more and the writing was dogshit, destroying popular characters.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/9/2026, 8:06 AM
@Scarilian - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

User Comment Image
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 7/9/2026, 7:25 AM
Go full on cosmic, and don't bring that mall cop suit from GOTG.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2026, 7:28 AM
Interesting if true…

I think Waldron is a good writer since i liked his work on Loki and given the circumstances , Multiverse of Madness aswell (aside from the Wanda regression stuff).

I especially think he does well with character arcs such as Loki and Strange’s in MOM as you have these both flawed protagonists revoking with the decisions they have made which was compelling imo.

Hopefully he does well as the co-writer of Doomsday but so far , I’m on board with this and hopefully he can bring on his “Chad Powers” collaborator Glen Powell on board too as Richard Rider/Nova!!.

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/9/2026, 8:03 AM
Don’t see this ending well doing well need see trailer find out goood safe bet tv not theater
Spike101
Spike101 - 7/9/2026, 8:09 AM
Let’s just hope it’s not a complete farce like Wonderman was.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/9/2026, 8:16 AM
Fingers crossed that ROM:SPACEKNIGHT is part of the supporting cast.
Sector7
Sector7 - 7/9/2026, 8:45 AM
@BiffDitko -
I Don't Think ROM and The Others Won't Be Here Because Of Hasbro's Rights, You Know.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/9/2026, 8:55 AM
@Sector7 - Yeeeeah. :(
I did read that Gunn wanted to use him in GOTG but got the same news.
Oh well, at least a geek can dream...
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 7/9/2026, 9:17 AM
Nova deserved to be on a big screen.
Yellow
Yellow - 7/9/2026, 9:21 AM
Good lord keep Waldron out of everything please
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 7/9/2026, 2:06 PM
"UPDATE: We've just heard from Marvel Studios, which has confirmed that Michael Waldron is not working on Nova, after all. Hopefully, an update on the series is heading our way in the not-too-distant future."

Thank goodness! Keep that idiot away. Hopefully he hasn't [frick]ed up Doomsday too much.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/9/2026, 2:49 PM
See this show taking supergirl route maybe fantadtic four path takes fans make it successful not new fans
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/9/2026, 3:09 PM
Post-update:

Thank goodness Waldron is not on this project. A nova project should be frenetic and make good use of its space backdrop. Waldron is more consistent with a slow burn story and dialogue

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