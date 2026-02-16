MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Action Figure Reveals Best Look Yet At New Take On Mekaneck

Since the arrival of the first Masters of the Universe trailer, the floodgates have opened, and we've seen countless toys based on the movie. Given that the franchise is closely associated with action figures, this reboot following the classic 1980s animated series in that way isn't hugely surprising.

Now, we have our best look yet at the live-action Mekaneck (via Toonado.com). A blurry shot of the character recently surfaced on social media, but this figure offers a significantly clearer shot of how his costume has been reimagined for Masters of the Universe.

Relative unknown James Wilkinson has been cast as Mekaneck. His previous acting credits include West Flies the Raven and upcoming titles such as IRL and Bedlam.

Mekaneck was originally billed by Mattel as the "Heroic Human Periscope." He is a member of the Heroic Warriors, with the ability to stretch his bionic neck to great heights and see over great distances with his special visors. He is therefore one of the main spies for the Heroic Warriors, and will likely have a small but key role in this movie.

The live-action Mekaneck design hasn't veered too far off the cartoon, and it's going to be a lot of fun seeing this guy in action when Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters.

Assuming this reboot is a success, the plan is likely for Masters of the Universe to spawn sequels, spin-offs, and prequels. Of course, only time will tell how audiences respond to this effort, and whether there's still an appetite for stories featuring He-Man and his friends.

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Written by Chris Butler and Aaron Nee & Adam Nee & Dave Callaham, and directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year.