MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Action Figures And Promo Art Reveal New Look At Beast Man

We've seen several action figures from the Masters of the Universe "Chronicle" line at this stage, but thanks to HeMania.com, we have a first look at three of the toys from the smaller "First Ones" wave.

The packaging reveals new artwork featuring He-Man (Nicholas Galitzine), Teela (Camila Mendes), and the monstrous Beast Man.

Back when the upcoming live-action reboot was filming in London last summer, some videos from the set featured an actor in a large motion-capture rig chasing Galitzine and Mendes through the streets. Fans immediately speculated that this mysterious character might be Beast Man, which appeared to have been confirmed when we caught a quick glimpse of Skeletor's animalistic henchman jumping on a car in the recent trailer.

Click the links below for a closer look at the figures, along with some photos of a Castle Grayskull 3D model kit.

Masters of the Universe also stars Jared Leto as Skeletor and Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, with Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man. More recently, Kristin Wiig joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.