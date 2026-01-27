MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Action Figures Reveal First Official Look At Tri-Klops, Skeletor Artwork, More

We finally got the first trailer for Masters of the Universe last week, and the response from fans has seemingly been very positive. Whether a big-budget He-Man movie can find box office success in 2026 remains to be seen.

In the meantime, He-Mania.com (via Toonado.com) has shared a first look at some of the toys on the way for Amazon MGM Studio's live-action Masters of the Universe reboot.

These showcase Man-At-Arms, Evil-Lyn, Tri-Klops, and He-Man, as well as artwork of the villainous Skeletor on some of the packaging.

It's hardly a surprise that Masters of the Universe is getting a range of action figures, as the animated TV show's popularity in the 1980s spawned countless waves of merchandise. That remains popular to this day, and with these pieces from the International Toy Fair in Nuremberg, Germany, we now know what's on the way in 2026.

Alison Brie plays Evil-Lyn in the movie and previously said, "Who said [Masters of the Universe is] leaning a little more serious? I don’t think they know as much as they think they know. That’s all I’m gonna say."

That echoes comments from He-Man actor Nicholas Galitzine, who has pointed out, "Look, what I will say is our version is quite different from the original animation, which we all agree was camp within its own right and worked so well for the time."

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Written by Chris Butler and Aaron Nee & Adam Nee & Dave Callaham, and directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year.