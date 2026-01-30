MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Action Figures Reveal Official Character Designs For Trap Jaw, Ram Man And More

We got a look at some of these characters earlier this week, but EW has now shared official photos of the upcoming Masters of the Universe Chronicle action figure line, unveiling designs for Battle Cat, Ram Man, and one of the franchise's most recognizable villains, Trap Jaw.

As you can see, Skeletor's "Wizard of Weapons" will retain his green-skinned face and blue body from the original animated series.

Trap Jaw, or Trapjaw as he was known in the subsequent animated shows, was a criminal named Kronis who arrived to Eternia from another dimension. The 2002 animated series ret-conned his origin slightly to make him an enemy of Skeletor who lost his jaw and arm in a battle with the villain before agreeing to align with him after being fitted with a steel jaw and an interchangeable appendage.

As for Battle Cat, it looks like the cowardly "Cringer" persona may be ditched. In the animated series, Prince Adam zapped his feline pal with a blast from his Power Sword, transforming him into a larger, far more ferocious steed.

Check out some photos of the figures and artwork at the links below, along with some previously release 4K trailer screenshots.

Take my money already! Check out EW's exclusive first look at Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man action figure, along with the full 'Masters of the Universe' line from Mattel, including Skeletor, Teela, and more. https://t.co/2hNMItyjmA — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 29, 2026

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.