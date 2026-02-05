MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Empire Covers And Stills Revealed; Director Promises "Inherent Silliness"

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 05, 2026 06:02 PM EST
Source: Empire (via Toonado.com)

This month's issue of Empire Magazine will put the spotlight on Amazon MGM Studios' Masters of the Universe reboot, and two awesome new covers have been revealed today, along with a couple of stills and comments from the live-action movie's director.

The first shows He-Man (Nicholas Galitzine), Teela (Camila Mendes), Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and Battle Cat standing side-by-side. Castle Grayskull, the home of the evil Skeletor, looms in the background and is put front and centre on a second cover by artist Max Löffler.

Will we get a Super Bowl TV spot for Masters of the Universe this weekend? The trades have reported that Amazon is among the studios sitting out the Big Game, but with a new Project Hail Mary trailer now confirmed for Sunday, there's a chance we'll get something. 

Look closely at this cover, though, and you'll notice that Empire has secured the "first word" on Avengers: Doomsday. Hopefully, we'll have more to share on that soon. 

Talking to the site (via Toonado.com), filmmaker Travis Knight said, "There’s an inherent silliness to it, which we are acknowledging and embracing. I think it’s a virtue, actually. And it’s woven into the script to help some of these things make sense to a modern audience. Like, why would that character have that stupid name? Well, over the course of the movie we show you why."

Asked about casting He-Man, he added, "I wasn’t looking for a body. I was looking for a soul. I needed someone who had the spirit of this character, and could be funny and charming and heartbreaking and also plausibly a big action hero. Because there’s a duality there: Adam essentially represents empathy, He-Man represents strength."

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Written by Chris Butler and Aaron Nee & Adam Nee & Dave Callaham, and directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year.

