MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: He-Man Vs. Skeletor In Action-Packed New TV Spot

The official Masters of the Universe Twitter account has shared a 30-second TV spot for the upcoming live-action reboot. While most of the footage has carried over from the full trailer that was released last month, there are a couple of new/alternate shots

Right at the end, we see more of He-Man (Nicholas Galitzine) doing battle with Skeletor (Jared Leto), and a slightly longer look at Prince Adam raising his Power Sword to harness the power of Castle Grayskull in order to transform into Eternia's muscle-bound protector.

“There’s an inherent silliness to it, which we are acknowledging and embracing,” director Travis Knight said in a recent interview with Empire. “I think it’s a virtue, actually. And it’s woven into the script to help some of these things make sense to a modern audience. Like, why would that character have that stupid name? Well, over the course of the movie we show you why.”

As for casting Galitzine as Adam/He-Man, Knight says his lead actor's look was not his primary concern.

“I wasn’t looking for a body,” the director says. “I was looking for a soul. I needed someone who had the spirit of this character, and could be funny and charming and heartbreaking and also plausibly a big action hero. Because there’s a duality there: Adam essentially represents empathy, He-Man represents strength.”

Witness He-Man. #MastersOfTheUniverse — only in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/TQnotDsqaP — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) February 7, 2026

Masters of the Universe also stars Jared Leto as Skeletor, Camila Mendes as Teela and Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, with Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man. More recently, Kristin Wiig joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word last year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.