MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Leak Reveals Character Design For Another Heroic Warrior From The '80s Cartoon

The new Masters of the Universe movie is set to feature a lot more characters from the classic cartoon/action figure line than we initially expected to see when the project was announced, including one Heroic Warrior that tends to be the subject of ridicule, Mekaneck.

The "Human Periscope," real name Orius, gained the ability to extend his neck after suffering an injury and getting fitted with bionic implants by Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba). Since his whole thing is... looking over high places, he usually serves as a spy for He-Man.

Played by James Wilkinson in the movie, Mekaneck was spotted in the recent trailer, but was mostly obscured by the other heroes in the shot. Now, thanks to a new action figure leak, we have a much better look at his character design.

We also have some new quotes from Nicholas Galitzine (via HeMania.com), who reveals that He-Man faces off against the gigantic Goat Man (Hafthor Bjornsson) in Skeletor's Snake Mountain throne room.

“Terrifying. If there’s one person you don’t want to be beheaded by, it’s that guy. (laughs) I definitely had a run-in with that axe.”

Check out the image, which also features another look at Skeletor's (Jared Leto) First Ones figure and his Skele-Goons, below.

OUR SCOOPS ARE CONFIRMED!

The Geekmatic blogspot revealed the below image detailing some aspects of the New Masters of the Universe "First Ones" Movie Action Figure line... confirming our scoop that MEKANECK is on the way... as well as the Skel-Knight's original name… pic.twitter.com/NOnQht25DQ — He-Mania.com (@HeManiaOfficial) February 12, 2026

Masters of the Universe also stars Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man. More recently, Kristin Wiig joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word last year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.