MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Promo Art And Character Bios Reveal New Story Details

The first trailer for the live-action Masters of the Universe movie impressed fans of the hugely popular animated franchise. Earlier this week, a first look at merchandise from the movie was revealed, and newly surfaced promo art features a closer look at Prince Adam as He-Man and Idris Elba's Man-At-Arms.

With that comes character bios for He-Man, the heroic Man-At-Arms, and the evil Tri-Klops. In terms of plot details, we learn that Man-At-Arms is seeking redemption and that the twisted Tri-Klops has been tasked with retrieving the Sword of Power by Skeletor.

Beyond that, it should all sound pretty familiar to those of you who are fans of the original Masters of the Universe TV show from the 1980s.

"After uncovering the Power Sword, Prince Adam transforms into He-Man, the Most Powerful Man in the Universe!" reads the description for He-Man's action figure. "The Champion of Grayskull returns to Eternia to free his people from the evil clutches of Skeletor."

As for Man-At-Arms, it's said, "Just as Eternos fell, so too fell the Commander of the King's Royal Guard. With the return of He-Man, however, Duncan fights to save Eternia from Skeletor. Alongside the Masters of the Universe, the King's Man-At-Arms will find the redemption he seeks."

"The brawny brute with three cybernetic eyes serves as the right-hand man of Skeletor. Together with Evil-lyn, Tri-Klops puts his plan into motion to recover the Sword of Power for his evil master," teases the Tri-Klops packaging.

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Written by Chris Butler and Aaron Nee & Adam Nee & Dave Callaham, and directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year. Check out this new look at He-Man, Man-At-Arms, and Tri-Klops in the Instagram galleries below (via Toonado.com).