MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Promo Art Shows Armored Battle Cat Ready For A Fight

Masters of the Universe has been on everyone's mind since the first trailer was released last month, with new toys, magazine covers, and potentially controversial comments about Skeletor and "toxic masculinity." Amazon MGM Studios is doing something right, but whether the reboot can make longtime fans happy will be decided in theaters this summer.

Our first look at the movie showed Battle Cat, minus his armour. Now, as we first reported on Toonado.com, following a recent action figure reveal, we have promo art with He-Man's most loyal ally in all his formidable, battle-ready glory.

In the Masters of the Universe canon, Battle Cat is the huge, armoured tiger that serves as He-Man's battle companion. Equipped with a saddle, Battle Cat can carry several warriors into battle like a steed, but his ferocious claws make him more formidable in combat than a mere horse.

In many versions of Masters of the Universe, he can speak, making him not simply a pet but a trusted confidant of He-Man. There's no word on whether the live-action Battle Cat will talk, and we've heard nothing about a possible voice actor. However, when describing Eternia, Prince Adam mentions "talking tigers," suggesting he'll have something to say.

As for whether we'll get to see Cringer—Adam's lazy and cowardly pet tiger that reluctantly transforms into Battle Cat—there's been nothing to suggest that's the case. Not yet, at least. However, this movie will not shy away from embracing the cartoon's campier elements.

Describing the movie recently, filmmaker Travis Knight said, "There’s an inherent silliness to it, which we are acknowledging and embracing. I think it’s a virtue, actually. And it’s woven into the script to help some of these things make sense to a modern audience. Like, why would that character have that stupid name? Well, over the course of the movie we show you why."

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Written by Chris Butler and Aaron Nee & Adam Nee & Dave Callaham, and directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year.