MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Stills Reveal New Look At Ram Man, Fisto, Castle Grayskull, And More

Masters of the Universe has the potential to be one of the summer's biggest blockbusters. However, to achieve that level of success, the reboot will need to find the right balance between making fans happy and telling a story that effectively introduces Eternia to regular moviegoers.

As we first reported on Toonado.com, some new stills from Empire Magazine have been revealed today, and they all pay homage to the franchise's past.

We start with our best look yet at Jon Xue Zhang as Ram Man, a member of the Heroic Warriors considered a human battering ram. He's joined by Teela, Dian, and Mekaneck.

Next, we have a great shot of Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto. Also joined by Teela, this Heroic Warrior's metal hand has translated well to live-action. There's also a much better quality version of Teela (again) alongside He-Man and filmmaker Travis Knight.

Perhaps most exciting is the concept art of Castle Grayskull, showcasing the foreboding design used for the iconic Eternia location in Masters of the Universe.

In the animated Masters of the Universe, Castle Grayskull is the target of numerous attacks by Skeletor, Hordak and the Snake Men, all of whom believe that the secrets inside will allow them to conquer Eternia and the entire universe, thereby becoming the titular "masters of the universe."

He-Mania.com has shared quotes from Production Designer Guy Hendrix Dyas, who confirmed that adhering as closely to the classic Filmation Cartoon was a major priority for everyone involved.

"Our mission on this was to be as purely faithful to the original '80s animation as we possibly could without it getting distracting or silly," he shared. "This was a world that needed to be rendered in all its original, wacky, Technicolor madness."

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Written by Chris Butler and Aaron Nee & Adam Nee & Dave Callaham, and directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year.