MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Trailer Brings The Cartoon To Life And Reveals Jared Leto's Skeletor

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Trailer Brings The Cartoon To Life And Reveals Jared Leto's Skeletor

The first trailer and poster for Masters of the Universe have been released, bringing the beloved cartoon to life and providing a first look at He-Man and the evil Skeletor.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 22, 2026 09:01 AM EST

Amazon MGM Studios has released the first trailer for Masters of the Universe. The action-packed sneak peek brings the animated series to life in a way that's sure to excite longtime fans, with Eternia looking like it's been pulled straight from the 1980s.

There is quite a bit of comedy in this sneak peek, and Prince Adam spends a fair bit of time in his street clothes from Earth (yes, it's the infamous pink shirt that caused a kerfuffle on social media when set photos first did the rounds). 

However, when Nicholas Galitzine is finally revealed as He-Man in the trailer's closing moments, it seems fair to say that The Idea of You star—who has majorly bulked up—is a fitting choice to bring this character to life on screen. 

The biggest talking point, however, is likely to be Morbius star Jared Leto's take on Skeletor. The actor is often deemed box office poison after a series of noteworthy flops. Still, his face is nowhere to be seen, and the villain is very cartoon-accurate.

While we'd imagine Leto is under there somewhere, this looks to be more of a voice role than anything else for the Oscar-winner.

A big test for Masters of the Universe will be whether it can make die-hard fans happy. However, Amazon MGM Studios will also be looking to create new fans, and we can only speculate about how much of a draw this IP will be to moviegoers who would rather wait for new titles to hit streaming.

This has all the makings of a fun summer blockbuster, though, so stay tuned.

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Written by Chris Butler and Aaron Nee & Adam Nee & Dave Callaham, and directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year. Check out the first trailer, poster, and stills below.

image host
image host
image host
image host
About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Trailer Teaser Includes First Look At Eternia, The Heroic Warriors, Battle Cat, More
Related:

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Trailer Teaser Includes First Look At Eternia, The Heroic Warriors, Battle Cat, More
MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Concept Art Reveals Character Designs For Unmade 2015 Live-Action Movie
Recommended For You:

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Concept Art Reveals Character Designs For Unmade 2015 Live-Action Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder