MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Trailer Brings The Cartoon To Life And Reveals Jared Leto's Skeletor

Amazon MGM Studios has released the first trailer for Masters of the Universe. The action-packed sneak peek brings the animated series to life in a way that's sure to excite longtime fans, with Eternia looking like it's been pulled straight from the 1980s.

There is quite a bit of comedy in this sneak peek, and Prince Adam spends a fair bit of time in his street clothes from Earth (yes, it's the infamous pink shirt that caused a kerfuffle on social media when set photos first did the rounds).

However, when Nicholas Galitzine is finally revealed as He-Man in the trailer's closing moments, it seems fair to say that The Idea of You star—who has majorly bulked up—is a fitting choice to bring this character to life on screen.

The biggest talking point, however, is likely to be Morbius star Jared Leto's take on Skeletor. The actor is often deemed box office poison after a series of noteworthy flops. Still, his face is nowhere to be seen, and the villain is very cartoon-accurate.

While we'd imagine Leto is under there somewhere, this looks to be more of a voice role than anything else for the Oscar-winner.

A big test for Masters of the Universe will be whether it can make die-hard fans happy. However, Amazon MGM Studios will also be looking to create new fans, and we can only speculate about how much of a draw this IP will be to moviegoers who would rather wait for new titles to hit streaming.

This has all the makings of a fun summer blockbuster, though, so stay tuned.

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Written by Chris Butler and Aaron Nee & Adam Nee & Dave Callaham, and directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year. Check out the first trailer, poster, and stills below.