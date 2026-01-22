MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Trailer: He-Man Vs. Skeletor, Teela Vs. Evil-Lyn In 4K Screenshots

Amazon MGM Studios released the first trailer for Travis Knight's live-action Masters of the Universe reboot earlier today, and thanks to the ever reliable @Cryptic4KQual, we now get to have a closer look at the major reveals via a series of high-quality screenshots.

Though this is being promoted as a teaser, it runs for over 2 minutes, and packs quite a lot in.

The footage begins with Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) living on Earth in the guise of Adam Glenn (he/him). After being made aware of his true alien origins, Adam tracks down the iconic Sword of Power, and we see him make his way to Eternia alongside Teela (Camila Mendes), Duncan, aka Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), Roboto (Kristin Wiig), and Cringer, the cowardly feline who transforms into Battle Cat.

From here, we catch quick glimpses of some locations and characters that should be very familiar to fans of the classic '80s animated series, including Castle Grayskull, The Sorceress in falcon form, monstrous villains Goat Man, Spikor and Beast Man, Fisto in action, and Alison Brie as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn, as she does battle with Teela.

Finally, we see Adam use the sword to become He-Man, as he goes one-on-one with Skeletor (Jared Leto).

Check out the images at the links below, and have another look at the trailer.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.