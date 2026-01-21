MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Trailer Teaser Includes First Look At Eternia, The Heroic Warriors, Battle Cat, More

Following rumours about the first trailer being on the way—not to mention set photos, leaked promo art, and various test screening leaks—we finally have our first official look at the upcoming Masters of the Universe reboot.

As we first reported on Toonado.com, this trailer teaser (the full trailer will be released tomorrow, likely at 10am ET) starts by harkening back to the franchise's 1980s roots, before revealing a handful of moments from the movie.

Those include shots of Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, his iconic Power Sword, and the Heroic Warriors (Kristen Wiig as Roboto, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Camila Mendes as Teela, along with Prince Adam and the iconic Battle Cat).

We also see some shots of Eternia, but the teaser stops short of revealing Jared Leto's Skeletor. We'd bet on a first look at the villain being saved either for tomorrow's sneak peek or a little further down the line.

Provided this reboot is a success, the potential is there for Masters of the Universe to spawn sequels, spin-offs, and prequels. Of course, only time will tell how audiences respond to this effort, and whether there's still an appetite for stories featuring He-Man decades after he first debuted.

"Honestly, I knew when I got the script that it was very unlike the type of movies that kind of sit in its genre or bracket," Galitzine said of the movie last year. "There was something incredibly human about the story, and so humorous, which are two things that I really look for as an actor."

"Similar to this movie, [100 Nights of Hero], there was humor and also emotionality. There's a little bit more action, I suppose, with He-Man. [Laughs] But I really am extremely excited for people to see this movie and to meet Adam."

"Without spoiling too much, I think there is a modernity to him that is really interesting," the actor continued. "It feels like who he is as a person is a handshake between what traditional masculinity and femininity are, and I think it is very exciting to be able to play that in such a huge studio movie. Obviously, the action and the set pieces are incredible, but there's a really human story in there as well."

Directed by Bumblebee helmer Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe cast will be led by Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You) as He-Man and Jared Leto (Morbius) as the evil Skeletor.

Also part of the ensemble are Alison Brie (Promising Young Woman) as Skeletor's lieutenant, Evil-Lyn; Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as He-Man’s trusted companion, Teela; and Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok) as Teela's father, Man-at-Arms.

Other notable additions to the cast include Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) as Trap Jaw; Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops; Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man; Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress; Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Vikings) as Fisto; and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026.