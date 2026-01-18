28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE Underperforms As AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Remains #1 For Fifth Week In A Row

The expectation has been that 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple would be the movie that finally dethroned Avatar: Fire and Ash over MLK weekend, but the Rage Virus won't overcome Pandora, after all.

We're still waiting on updated numbers, but Deadline is reporting that the Avatar threequel is eyeing a $17.6 million four-day haul. The 28 Years Later sequel, meanwhile, is falling short of $20 million opening weekend projections for an expected $15 million—or less—total.

With a three-day $13.2 million gross, it is the franchise's second-highest opening, topping 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later. However, that's less impressive when you take into account the fact that last June's 28 Years Later made $30 million.

As the trade explains, "Those numbers for The Bone Temple are a disappointment. Not Sony, not theaters, not anybody wanted to see the movie at that level, especially as the sole MLK weekend opener."

"On the positive side, the Nia DaCosta-directed, Alex Garland-penned and Danny Boyle-produced fourth title in the British zombie series gets an A- CinemaScore, and a very good 72% definite recommend on Screen Engine/Comscore’s PostTrak, which is better than the B CinemaScore and 52% definite recommend on 28 Years Later," the report adds.

Ultimately, it seems that the horror series is just too niche or weird for mainstream audiences. While the first two movies were arguably more traditional "zombie" movies, the previous instalment ended with the introduction of a villain based on a disgraced British TV personality, who was outed as a sexual predator after his death.

28 Years Later was praised by critics, but as the B CinemaScore mentioned above suggests, it didn't wow audiences. There are plans for a third instalment with Cillian Murphy, but even that might be a tough sell at this stage.

It's said that the Nia DaCosta-helmed movie had a production cost of $63 million, meaning it will need to rely on international audiences if it hopes to turn a profit. 28 Years Later was a modest success (barely), making $151.3 million worldwide on a $60 million budget that doesn't include marketing costs.

As for Avatar: Fire and Ash, having earned over $1.3 billion so far, it's likely to end its run around the $1.6 billion mark. That makes it the first Avatar movie to fall quite a bit short of $2 billion.

In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship, with consequences that could change the world as they know it. Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival - the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is produced by Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Danny Boyle, and Alex Garland. Cillian Murphy serves as executive producer. The movie also stars Erin Kellyman and Chi Lewis-Parry.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple arrives in theaters on January 16, 2026.