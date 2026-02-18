CHUCKY Star Jennifer Tilly Promises Fans They Haven't Seen The Last Of The "Gruesome Twosome"

USA and SyFy's popular Chucky streaming series was cancelled back in 2024 after airing for three seasons, but it seems we haven't seen the last of the demented, demonic doll and his equally kill-crazy on again, off again lover/enemy Tiffany Valentine.

Tiffany actress Jennifer Tilly - who can currently be seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - has confirmed that a new Chucky project is on the way, though she didn't specify whether it will be a fourth season of the series or another movie.

“The television series just ended, but I know for a fact there is more Chucky and Tiffany in the works,” Tilly told ET. “The gruesome twosome.”

Child's Play creator Don Mancini teased more from the wise-cracking killing machine when the show's cancellation was announced. “The Chucky franchise has always prioritized story continuity, across different media, for decades. You WILL see your favorites again.”

Tilly had the following to say about getting the opportunity to return as Tiff during a 2021 interview with ComicBook.com.

“I have to say, it’s so fabulous to get on the set and put on my push up bra and my high heels and strut around and do all this stuff that I haven’t done for a long time. Because you know, you get to certain age, all of a sudden you don’t have any more sex scenes or kissing scenes and they don’t really want to see you in the sexy dresses anymore. So it’s just like, Tiffany is such a fun, campy delight. Like I always love playing her and he wrote so much stuff for me to do."

Chucky focuses on a bullied teenager named Jake who is struggling to cope after the death of his mother. He finds a vintage "Good Guy" doll at a yard sale, which just so happens to be the same murderous toy that was possessed by the spirit of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray many years before.

When Chucky gets up to his old tricks, suspicion falls upon Jake.

The series also featured the return of Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, and Christine Elise as Kyle, along with new cast members Lexa Doig (Jason X) Devon Sawa (Final Destination).

“After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”