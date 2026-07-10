Evil Dead Burn Post-Credits Scene Spoilers: Why You Can't Miss Two Must-See Stingers

This article was originally published on FearHQ.com.

Evil Dead Burn arrives in theaters this weekend following positive reviews from critics and heaps of excitement among horror fans for the inevitable, relentless gore that awaits them.

Post-credits scenes have become the norm thanks to Marvel Studios, though the Evil Dead franchise isn't among those that have become known for including them. So, should you stick around when the credits start rolling on Burn?

The spoiler-free answer is yes, Evil Dead Burn does have both a mid- and post-credits scene. So, it's well worth sticking around, firstly for an epilogue to the main story, and then for a big tease about where the franchise could go next.

Now, it's time to get into spoiler territory.

In the mid-credits scene, we check back in with a key member of the family targeted by the Deadites in Evil Dead Burn. The grandmother, Polly (played by Maude Davey), has now completely turned and is shown dragging herself down the road, despite having only one hand and a trail of viscera in her wake. A car pulls over, and a young woman checks if she needs help.

Polly initially acts like her old self and laments the trouble she's having with her legs. It's okay, though, because she tells the girl, "I'll take yours," as she lunges at her.

The post-credits scene is far more impactful, as it takes us back to Evil Dead Burn's crematorium. Catching up with the woman who runs it, along with her young daughter, we find them looking at the many unclaimed urns. The girl is left alone and reads the names, one of which is "Ellie." Something strange happens, and when she looks in the mirror, Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) from Evil Dead Rise is staring right back at her.

Despite her body being destroyed, it seems Ellie's Deadite spirit is very much still a danger. However, she won't be front and centre in 2028's Evil Dead Wrath, as that's reportedly a prequel to The Evil Dead and set in the 1970s.

Evil Dead Burn unleashes the franchise's most savage and terrifying ride to date, blazing onto big screens with an all-new chapter of carnage and demonic mayhem. After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home.

As one by one they are transformed into Deadites—turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell—she comes to discover that the vows she took in life live on… even in death.

Evil Dead Burn stars Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Errol Shand, George Pullar, Maude Davey and Greta Van Den Brink.

As noted, the movie was directed by Sébastien Vaniček and written by Florent Bernard & Sébastien Vaniček. Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi produce. The executive producers are Romel Adam, Bruce Campbell, Lee Cronin and Jose Canas. Vaniček is joined behind the camera by director of photography Philip Lozano, production designer Nick Connor, editor Maxime Caro and costume designer Sarah Voon.

Evil Dead Burn opens in theaters on July 10.