FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S 2 Trailer And Poster Tease Freddy's Origin And SCREAM Star Skeet Ulrich's Role

A new trailer and poster for Five Nights at Freddy's 2 have been unleashed today (via GameFragger.com), teasing a sequel that looks like it will up the scares in a big way. The first movie opened to a record-shattering $80 million in October 2023 and went on to gross almost $300 million worldwide.

The Blumhouse movie, based on the blockbuster game series by Scott Cawthon, became the highest-grossing horror film of the year. Now, a shocking new chapter of animatronic terror begins.

One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. The stories about what transpired there have been twisted into a campy local legend, inspiring the town's first-ever Fazfest. Former security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) have kept the truth from Mike’s 11-year-old sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), concerning the fate of her animatronic friends.

However, when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy’s and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades.

The cast of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 includes returning co-stars Theodus Crane as Jeremiah and the legendary Matthew Lillard as William Afton. The film features new characters played by Freddy Carter (Shadow and Bone), Wayne Knight (Jurassic Park), Mckenna Grace (Annabelle Comes Home) and horror icon Skeet Ulrich (Scream).

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Emma Tammi and is written by game series creator Scott Cawthon.

The movie is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon, who together produced the first film. The executive producers are director Emma Tammi, Beatriz Sequeira, Christopher Warner, Russell Binder and Marc Mostman.

"Well, I think [fans will] be excited about how many animatronics there are in the second one and how they're lifted from the second game," Tammi teased at last month's New York Comic Con. "So there's the direct connection there. But, yeah, seeing them out in the world gives them a new environment to interact with. And it's pretty hilarious and scary and all the things you hope it would be."

The filmmaker added, "I actually feel like I kind of like discover a new FNAF animatronic every week. I'm like, I think I know all of them. And then a new one pops up. And I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I haven't seen that one yet.' So I feel like there's a wealth of potential characters we could pull from."

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 arrives in theaters worldwide on December 5. Check out the new trailer and poster below.