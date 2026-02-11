HUNGRY Hippos Are On The Rampage In First Look At New Animal Attack Movie

We should begin by making it clear that this movie is not officially based on or associated with Hasbro's classic tabletop game.

A new animal attack horror movie titled Hungry is on the way, and Deadline has revealed a first look via a promo still of a hippo attacking star Madison Davenport (Sharp Objects).

The story focuses on "a group of holidaymakers who must fight for their lives against a rampaging hippo after becoming lost in the Louisiana swamplands."

Though their ferocity and unpredictability tends to be overlooked, hippos are considered Africa's deadliest large animals, killing more people every year than lions or elephants.

Hungry also stars Joaquim de Almeida (Road House), Tracey Bonner (The Exorcism), Jim Meskimen (Apollo 13), Samantha Coughlan (Damage), Olivia Bernstone (Mood) Michel Curiel (She Hulk: Attorney At Law) and River Codack (Under the Bridge).

James Nunn (One Shot trilogy) writes and directs the movie, which is produced by Ben Jacques (One Shot) and executive-produced by Signature Films’ CEO Marc Goldberg and Head of Production & Development Sarah Gabriel (Riff Raff, Trap House). Capture will continue sales at this week’s European Film Market.

Key behind-the-scenes talent who worked on the project includes award-winning MUFX designer Dan Martin (The Banshees of Inisherin, Possessor, Infinity Pool) and VFX company Magic Dust VFX (True Detective: Night Country, One Piece).

Said Ella Field, EVP International Sales at Capture: “We are beyond excited to introduce a new animal apex killer to the film market, one that has been overlooked and underestimated despite its colossal stature and its ferocity. A new — very real — fear will be unlocked for all those attending the screening.”

Hungry Hungry Hippos (or Hungry Hippos in some UK editions) first arrived on shelves back in the late '70s. The game's objective is for each player to collect as many marbles as possible by pushing a lever on their plastic hippos, which extends the neck so they can "eat" the marbles. Once all marbles are captured, the player who collected the most is the winner.

What do you make of this? Any interest in an (unofficial) Hungry Hippos movie? Drop us a comment down below.