Jennifer's Body Star Megan Fox Unleashes Her Demonic Side In New Photoshoot Ahead Of Sequel Return

Jennifer's Body Star Megan Fox Unleashes Her Demonic Side In New Photoshoot Ahead Of Sequel Return

Megan Fox tends to break the internet with regular Instagram posts, and the Jennifer's Body star channels her demonic side in this latest photoshoot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 17, 2026 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Megan Fox hasn't appeared on screen since 2024's Subservience (she also voiced a character in last year's Five Nights at Freddy's 2), but the Transformers star has been keeping her 24.1 million fans on Instagram up to date and engaged with fairly regular posts that, not too surprisingly, tend to generate a lot of buzz online.

Fox channels her dark, demonic side in this latest shoot, and the final video with the lighter definitely seems to be a direct nod to her eponymous role in Jennifer's Body.

Director Karyn Kusama and writer Diablo Cody's high-school horror comedy was not exactly well-received when it hit theaters back in 2009, but the movie has gone on to achieve a certain level of cult status over the years.

Fans have been clamouring for a sequel ever since we first heard whispers that a follow-up might be in the early planning stages a few years ago, and Kusama recently revealed that Cody had some ideas for a second movie.

“I know she’s working on it right now, and I’m very excited to hear what comes of it,” Kusama told Deadline last year “I know some of the bones of it, so I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film. And I have no doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it.”

More recently, Cody confirmed (via Dread Central) that she is indeed working on the script, and that both Fox and Amanda Seyfried are set to reprise their respective roles as Jennifer and Needy.

Fox has yet to comment on her return, and has never really given us much of an indication that she'd be game for a sequel, but there's not much point in making a Jennifer's Body sequel without Jennifer, so it's hardly surprising that Kusama and Cody would do everything possible to get her on board.

Seyfried recently shared a positive update of her own.

“I think we’re making another one,” the Housemaid star told a fan in a TikTok clip (via Bloody Disgusting). “I didn’t confirm it! I said, ‘I think,” she winks. “We’re working on it!”

Check out Fox's latest photos below.

"When a demon takes possession of her, high-school hottie Jennifer (Megan Fox) turns a hungry eye on guys who never stood a chance with her before. While evil Jennifer satisfies her appetite for human flesh with the school's male population, her nerdy friend, Needy (Amanda Seyfried), learns what's happening and vows to put an end to the carnage."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 7/17/2026, 7:14 AM
She just turned herself into the 12.000th Kardashian clone....



Would though💁
LuquePL
LuquePL - 7/17/2026, 8:14 AM
@MonkeyBot - clone farm everywhere
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/17/2026, 7:15 AM
thank u mArk,

its about time we got some real news on the site

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MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/17/2026, 7:17 AM
@harryba11zack - You're most welcome!
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/17/2026, 7:47 AM
Sorry but that's just A lot of photoshop or even AI today.

this is the real thing.
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BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/17/2026, 8:18 AM
...and let's face it, it was never really about her "acting" ability. These are the only roles she was ever going to get; ones where her body was the product.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/17/2026, 8:24 AM
Plastic Galore

Reboot the MCU and DCU

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