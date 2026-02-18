LEE CRONIN'S THE MUMMY Trailer Promises A Twisted New Take On The Classic Movie Monster

Hot off the record-setting resurrection of Evil Dead Rise, writer/director Lee Cronin turns to one of the most iconic horror stories of all time with an audacious and twisted retelling: Lee Cronin's The Mummy.

In the movie, the young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace. Eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare.

A newly unearthed trailer for the movie (via FearHQ.com) finally unwraps some of the movie's biggest secrets, revealing what's become of young Katie after the time she's spent in a sarcophagus. What follows is a take on the classic movie monster "Mummy" that's less a creature wrapped in bandages and more an Evil Dead-like demonic presence.

There's been some chatter online about negative test screenings, but the movie does look undeniably compelling and terrifying. It is, however, easy to see why there were rumours about The Mummy being retitled The Resurrected.

It's always hard to say which horror movies are going to take off, but for fans of the genre, it certainly looks like Lee Cronin's The Mummy will be worth checking out on the big screen. Something tells us you'll need to have a strong stomach, though.

Earlier this year, Cronin said the "movie itself really is a mystery and it's a puzzle box," adding that this take is "coming from a very different place, and it's not even a reinvention of mummy lore; it's looking into darker places and doing something different with what we think we might already know."

"It's an insane mashup to suggest, but [this film is] almost one part Poltergeist and one part Seven, but put through my lens and the way that I like to entertain people," Cronin continued, saying "the horror of the domestic" is a big appeal, as is showing "people being pulled together and torn apart by something horrific that comes into their world."

Lee Cronin's The Mummy stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón. The movie is written and directed by Cronin, and produced by James Wan, Jason Blum and John Keville. The executive producers are Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Macdara Kelleher and Lee Cronin.

Cronin is supported behind the camera by a team of sterling film artisans, including director of photography Dave Garbett, production designer Nick Bassett, editor Bryan Shaw, costume designer Joanna Eatwell, music by Stephen McKeon and casting by Terri Taylor and Sarah Domeier Lindo.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy opens in theaters on April 17. Check out the trailer and poster below.