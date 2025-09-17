PINOCCHIO: UNSTRUNG - First Look At A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET Star Robert Englund's Jiminy Cricket

Thanks to a pair of new Pinocchio: Unstrung promo images, we have a first look at A Nightmare on Elm Street legend Robert Englund's terrifying take on Jiminy Cricket...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 17, 2025 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

The original Pinocchio story is a lot darker than you might think if you've only seen the classic Disney animated movie, but the next instalment in the Twisted Childhood Universe, AKA the "Poohniverse," looks set to take things to a whole new level.

A first official look at Pinocchio: Unstrung was revealed earlier this year via some promo stills and a behind-the-scenes video showcasing an impressive practical Pinocchio puppet, and these latest images unveil a terrifyingly twisted take on Jiminy Cricket, who will be voiced by A Nightmare on Elm Street legend Robert Englund.

If this monstrous cricket looks familiar, it's because he bears more than a passing resemblance to Freddy Krueger!

Helmed by Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey director Rhys Frake-Waterfield and produced by Scott Jeffrey under their Jagged Edge Productions banner, Pinocchio: Unstrung follows "young James as he learns of his grandfather Geppetto’s deadly secret: Pinocchio."

Richard Brake (Barbarian, Mandy) is also set to star in the key role of Geppetto.

The Twisted Childhood Universe also includes both Blood and Honey movies and Bambi: The Reckoning, which are all building toward Poohniverse Monsters Assemble, which is described as "an Avengers-style crossover bringing together various other beloved children’s characters gone (very) bad."

Check out the images at the links below.

“Not only is the script dark, twisted and gory, it’s also at times very funny. Todd Masters and his team have created incredible practical effects. Audiences are in for a crazy ride,” Brake said in a statement.

“I’ve forever loved the original and demented story from the 1880s. So I was excited to join this production, to bring this little puppet to life — with all practical FX,” Masters added. “This version is still a little puppet’s pursuit to becoming a boy… but the way he becomes one, is extremely gnarly… and frankly, very fun.”

“Our movie flips everything you know about Pinocchio on its head,” Frake-Waterfield said. “We have an incredibly talented cast and crew working on this. We are heavily relying on practical effects for all of the deaths and creature work. I can’t wait for the world to meet Pinocchio.”

The movie is being distributed by ITN Studios and sales agent Premiere Entertainment, and is being shopped at the AFM. No official release date has been announced, but it is expected to hit theaters for a limited run at some point next year.

