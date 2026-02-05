READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME Trailer And Poster Are Back For Round Two, B*tch!

READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME Trailer And Poster Are Back For Round Two, B*tch!

The latest trailer and poster for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come find Final Girl, Samara Weaving, attempting to protect her sister from a group of bloodthirsty, devil-worshipping billionaires.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 05, 2026 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: FearHQ.com

We have a new trailer and poster for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come (via FearHQ.com), revealing more of the bloody madness set to ensue when Grace finds herself dealing with four wealthy families out to kill her and her sister.

Scream and Abigail directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett return to helm their long-awaited follow-up to Ready or Not. The 2019 movie put them on the map as filmmakers, and the last-minute twist revealing that the losers of this game explode is no longer being kept under wraps.

It seems this follow-up will lean more into the supernatural, which should only serve to make the horror-comedy franchise even more bonkers as these devil-worshipping billionaires go on the hunt.

In the movie, moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she’s reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side.

Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins will rule it all.

"I was a bit nervous and not sure if I would remember what I was doing in the first one, but once I put that dress back on, I got super excited," lead star Samara Weaving previously said. "The entire character came flooding back. We were all quite emotional in that fitting, actually. Revisiting the character is one thing but working with that crew again was the best part."

As Weaving puts it, the sequel is "so unhinged, absolutely cooked — you’re gonna love it." She added, "Those sicko writers came up with a way in that's somehow both a natural progression and very surprising."

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come also stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, Varun Saranga, and Daniel Beirne. 

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett from a script by Guy Busick & R. Christopher Murphy, the movie is produced by  Tripp Vinson, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Bradley J. Fischer.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come arrives in theaters on March 20. Check out this latest trailer and poster for the movie below.

image host
