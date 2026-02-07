THE LOST BOYS: First Look At Broadway Musical Adaptation Of Classic Vampire Movie Revealed

A musical stage adaptation of the 1987 cult classic vampire flick, The Lost Boys, is headed to Broadway (performances begin on March 27 with an opening night set for April 26), and we have a first look at three of the main cast members in-costume via EW.

The photos spotlight Ali Louis Bourzgui as the vampire gang's leader David (played by Kiefer Sutherland in the movie), Maria Wirries as half-vamp Star (originally played by Jami Gertz), and LJ Benet as Michael Emerson (portrayed by Jason Patric in the film).

The movie was helmed by the late Joel Schumacher, and is still considered by many to be one of the best vampire films of all time. The story focused on two brothers, Sam and Michael, who move to Santa Carla - the "murder capital of the world" - with their mother. When Michael falls in with a group of blood-suckers led by the charismatic David, Sam recruits a pair of vampire-hunters to take out the gang and save his older brother in the process.

“It’s not every day that a movie is so impactful and meaningful that it gets to have a new life almost 40 years later!" Wirries tells Entertainment Weekly. “The Lost Boys is that kind of movie, and I am beyond excited to be a piece of bringing its message and its magic to Broadway! It’s fun to be a vampire!”

Benet adds, “No one’s ready for what we’re about to do at the Palace. From the book, to the music, to the special effects and the stunts, this production is something I feel audiences have been craving for a while. For me personally, all the stars aligned for me to even be here. I’ve just been feeling an immense amount of gratitude to be a part of something so special that truly is history in the making. I’m on cloud 9.”

The musical's cast also includes Shoshana Bean as Lucy Emerson, Benjamin Pajak as Sam Emerson, Paul Alexander Nolan as Max, Jennifer Duka as Alan Frog, Miguel Gil as Edgar Frog, Brian Flores as Marko, Sean Grandillo as Dwayne, and Dean Maupin as Paul.

Singing vampires alert! 'The Lost Boys' first look: See our exclusive photos of the Broadway adaptation of the cult classic film. https://t.co/fkKv4AZfws — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 5, 2026

Vampires are headed back to Broadway! Get a taste of THE LOST BOYS, A NEW MUSICAL as it readies for its Broadway premiere this spring. https://t.co/SDd7seGQHW#broadway #thelostboys — broadway.com (@broadwaycom) February 5, 2026

The synopsis suggests that the musical will stick pretty close to the movie's plot... aside from David and his fellow vamps being in a rock band.

"When a mother and her two teenage sons move to Santa Carla in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging.

As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a terrifying reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared."