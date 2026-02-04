THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE TV Show And Movie Reboot On The Way From Glen Powell And JT Mollner

The rumours were true, as A24 has won the rights for the iconic horror franchise The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The studio intends to start with a TV series, but as we first reported on FearHQ.com, a movie is also in the early stages of development.

Twisters and The Running Man star Glen Powell is on board as an executive producer. There's currently no word on whether he intends to star in either project. He will, however, produce alongside Dan Cohen through his Barnstorm banner.

Spooky Pictures' Roy Lee and Steven Schneider, Stuart Manashil, Image Nation's Ben Ross, and Exurbia Films' Kim Henkel, who co-wrote the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, executive produce. Exurbia's Ian Henkel and Pat Cassidy are producing.

JT Mollner, who helmed Strange Darling and wrote The Long Walk, is set to direct the TV series but is not attached to the planned movie.

Addressing today's news, the filmmaker said, "I’ve said publicly that I’m not interested in remaking perfect films, and the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' is a perfect film. I have so much reverence for Tobe Hooper and Kim Henkel because they created something bold, transgressive and truly seminal that holds up even today as the gold standard for horror."

"When the idea for a long form exploration into this world came to me, I saw it as a fresh way in, as well to honor and build on the existing folklore. It’s the only way I wanted to do it – and I can’t imagine better partners for this concept than A24. This is truly an honor."

Powell added, "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of my favorite films. It defined a generation of horror films and over half a century after its release, it remains one of the definitive movies of my home state. I’m honored to have Barnstorm help bring in a new chapter for such an iconic title and franchise."

"With a marquee home in A24 and visionary filmmaker with JT Mollner, alongside our top shelf producing partners, I couldn’t have dreamed of a better team for such a dream property," the Top Gun: Maverick star concluded.

Finally, Henkel said that fans of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre can expect a series "that's genuinely eye-opening and unexpected," noting that there's "an epic tale lurking in the Chainsaw backstory."

So, a prequel or origin story? Like the upcoming Crystal Lake TV series, set before the Friday the 13th movies, it seems we can expect to learn how Leatherface came to be. Still, the franchise is in safe hands with Mollner (you can check out our interview with him below).

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was released in 1974. Eight movies have followed, as have novels, comic books, and even video games.