Zach Cregger’s New Resident Evil Seemingly Sets A Record For The Franchise

Screen Rant is reporting that the upcoming reboot by filmmaker Zach Cregger might have the shortest runtime in the franchise. Scheduled to hit theaters on September 18th, some theaters have already announced the runtime for this highly anticipated reboot of the beloved video game franchise.

The report states:

Listings on Cinemark and Regal Cinemas have Cregger's reboot set for 89 and 90 minutes, while AMC Theatres has the survival horror movie set for a 95-minute runtime. Screen Rant has reached out to Sony Pictures for clarification on the validity of the differing runtime and has not received a response at the time of writing.

Regarding run times, this report suggests that the new installment may either be the shortest in the franchise or among the shortest. The current shortest runtime in the original Milla Jovovich-led series is held by the first sequel, "Extinction," released in 2004, at 93 minutes.

However, this new entry isn't the first time we've seen a reboot attempt of the Resident Evil franchise.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City was released in 2021 and received reviews similar to the original film from 2002. It has a critics' score of 30% and an audience score of 65% on Rotten Tomatoes. The official synopsis reads:

Set in 1998, this origin story explores the secrets of the mysterious Spencer Mansion and the ill-fated Raccoon City.

Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland... with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

The first installment of the franchise, titled Resident Evil, was released in 2002. Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, it starred Milla Jovovich as Alice and Michelle Rodriguez as Rain Ocampo. The film received mixed reviews, currently holding a critic score of 36% and an audience score of 67% on Rotten Tomatoes. Subsequent installments in the franchise have generally received even worse receptions. Now, in 2026, we are seeing a second full reboot of the series.

It remains to be seen what the fan base thinks of this new installment from Zach Cregger. While it appears to draw more on the horror roots of the beloved game, it has also faced criticism for not following any of the characters or story lines from the games. At least, from what has been shown so far. However, Zach Cregger has stated that this movie takes place parallel to the events of the first game.

Do you think a shorter runtime is a good sign? Keeping it tight and focused could be a good sign for the franchise.