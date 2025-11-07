Former Marvel Studios Producer Went Undercover For A Reality Show—And Unfortunately Lost

It's the classic superhero dynamic: Someone with great power chooses to lead a double life as both an ordinary person and a larger-than-life being. It's a situation many have dreamed of experiencing, and in a surprising twist of fate, one of the people in charge of bringing those superhero stories to life just got to live out that exact fantasy.

Nate Moore is well known for producing and executive-producing many of Marvel Studios' biggest blockbusters, such as Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Captain America: Civil War. Surprisingly, following his exit from the studio, the producer decided to give another career path a try: That of a reality-show contestant—specifically, Survivor. Moore joined the series for its 49th season earlier in 2025. Unfortunately, the producer was ultimately eliminated.

A curious thing about Moore's involvement is that he decided not to disclose his position as a producer on the show. Instead, he would tell fellow contestants he was a stay-at-home dad. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Moore was asked if he told anyone about his job at the House of Ideas, to which he replied:

"I didn't, not in the game. My thinking was that I did not think anybody would give me $1 million if I told them my job. To be quite honest, whenever I say I'm a producer, part of me goes, 'Ugh,' because there can be such a negative connotation. So I didn't.

Moore's sentiment is understandable. As he stated, the "producer" moniker does carry certain connotations for people, particularly to those outside the industry. His job title could have therefore led to different attitudes from the other contestants. Ultimately, though, he conceded that he did regret—to a point—not coming clean about his occupation:

"[Honestly], in hindsight, part of me goes, 'Hey, would it have been different if I just was honest? Would that have been free connective tissue for the Rizos and the Jawans and the Stevens of the world who loved Marvel movies, since I made a bunch of them?' Especially because I did struggle to find connective points with a lot of people, part of me is kicking myself. But everybody plays Tuesday morning quarterbacking of 'woulda, shoulda, coulda.' But I didn't tell anybody until well after the game."

Moore was then asked which business, between reality TV and movie producing, was more cutthroat, to which he replied: "A producer in Hollywood, for sure. Survivor is fun, but it's a pretend game for $1 million. Hollywood's a whole different ball of wax."

Moore had a big impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having been there since 2010, when the franchise was still finding its footing. During his tenure at the studio, he aided in the development of the Guardians of the Galaxy screenplay, was a producer on Captain America: Civil War, and executive-produced 2018's Black Panther, which went on to become a cultural phenomenon. He also executive-produced The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Disney+.

Upon his exit from the studio, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and co-President Louis D'Esposito, had this to say about Moore:

"Nate is a fantastic executive and colleague as well as a wonderful friend to all of us here at Marvel Studios. He has been a core member of our team since 2010, and his influence will continue to reverberate in our storytelling. Although we'll miss him a great deal, we look forward to watching what he does next while also having the good fortune of working with him in a new way on our next Black Panther movie."

Though Moore is no longer at the studio, he remains a producer on the untitled Black Panther 3.