MCU Rumor Roundup: Post-Secret Wars Plans For Spider-Men; Mutants In Black Panther 3, & More

As rumors continue to circulate about the landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe post Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, we have some intriquing updates relating to the Multiversal Spideys, the X-Men, Black Panther 3, and which characters are expected to be at the forefront of the Cosmic corner of the MCU.

Though nothing has been confirmed, Tom Holland's wall-crawler is expected to sit out Avengers: Doomsday, with Tobey Maguire's OG big-screen Spider-Man swinging by for the movie's opening scenes. Holland, Maguire, and Andrew Garfield are rumored to reunite for Secret Wars, but that may not be the last we see of the No Way Home trio in the MCU.

According to MTTSH, "Tobey and Andrew's Spider-Men's story will not end in Secret Wars, as there are already plans for them to return in two more projects."

This isn't the first time we've heard that Marvel/Sony might be planning to develop separate projects for Maguire and Garfield's Peter Parkers, and Sam Raimi has spoken about potentially returning to direct his Spider-Man 4 with Maguire and Kirsten Dunst.

The scooper also believes that "Tombstone will return in the next Spider-Man movie."

Next, Alex Perez was asked, "What other mutant projects will we get besides the X-Men in the next saga?" during the latest Cosmic Circus Q&A, and replied: "Black Panther 3 is one for sure."

Mutants in the next Black Panther movie? We still know very little about Ryan Coogler's plans for the threequel, but since it will technically be a part of the "Mutant Saga," it only makes sense that the Children of the Atom would feature in some capacity.

Could there be some truth to the rumor that Denzel Washington will play Magneto after all?

As for how the Cosmic side of the MCU is shaping up, Perez believes that Nova, Star-Lord, the Shi’Ar and the Eternals will emerge as the "pillars of Marvel’s cosmic side in the next 5-10 years."

We expected Peter Quill to return at some point following that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 post-credits tease, and rumor has it that the X-Men reboot will lay the groundwork for the introduction of the Shi’Ar Empire.

Finally, Perez shared some insights into the various villains Spidey will encounter in Brand New Day, while dropping a hint about the movie's much-discussed "secret" big bad.

"There are many villains in this movie with different purposes and goals; some are resolved really easily. Others take a larger chunk of the runtime to solve, and some don’t get resolved at all, leaving it open for the next installment. But all have one thing in common that’s stopping them from achieving their goal: Spider-Man."

When asked if BND will introduce "a Val-like figure connected to the streets," Perez replied, "Less Val…more The Leader, but actually good."

We've heard that there is a shadowy figure pulling the strings - and possibly controlling Sadie Sink's Jean Grey(?) - in the film. The prevailing theory is the Jackal, but there's speculation that it might be a villain that will ultimately become the next main antagonist of the Mutant Saga.

What do you make of these latest MCU rumors? Let us know in the comments.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.