No, Superhero Movies Aren't Dying - Why The Best Is Yet To Come For The Genre

No, Superhero Movies Aren't Dying - Why The Best Is Yet To Come For The Genre

Supergirl has reignited the debate about whether there's still a place for superhero movies in Hollywood, but make no mistake about it, the future looks bright for both Marvel and DC moving forward.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jun 30, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

It's been quite the week here on ComicBookMovie.com. While there were some troubling signs early on (the trailers didn't receive the warmest response), Supergirl was supposed to kick off 2026's superhero movie season in style. After all, it's a quiet year for the genre, with only that and Clayface on the way from DC Studios, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday in the works from Marvel Studios. 

By now, we're sure you know the story with Supergirl. The movie received lukewarm reviews and, in terms of box office, is shaping up to be a disaster. Questions have been raised about whether James Gunn is the right person to lead DC Studios into what was supposed to be a brighter future. However, one flop isn't going to derail a franchise that, last year, delivered 2025's highest-grossing superhero movie with Superman. And, regardless of whether Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2 were to your liking, it's worth remembering that both were critically acclaimed. 

Clayface comes at a time when it can capitalise on the horror resurgence buoyed by titles like Sinners and Obsession. Costing only $40 million to produce, if this body horror movie can tap into the hunger audiences have for a truly f***ed up time at the theater, DC Studios is on to a winner. There will be grumblings about Batman's absence, but if this movie is as messed up as we think and hope it is, we're in for a compelling, grotesque origin story for one of Gotham City's more obscure villains.

Heading into next year, The Batman Part II—while neither a DC Studios movie nor a story set in the DCU—is almost guaranteed to be a critical and commercial hit. Beyond the financials, if it's even half as good as The Batman was in 2022, you just know this is going to be another killer take on the Dark Knight (and what a cast). Then, there's Man of Tomorrow. While it's understandable to be wary about it being a little too jam-packed with characters, we're going to see Superman and a Warsuit-wearing Lex Luthor squaring off with Brainiac. That's a dream come true for comic book fans, and say what you will about Gunn as a studio boss, but Superman and his Guardians of the Galaxy movies speak for themselves. 

This year, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday will almost certainly end up competing with each other to be the year's highest-grossing blockbuster. That's hardly the sign of a genre in its final days. In case it wasn't obvious by now, fans and moviegoers just want comic book movies to be events with A-list characters, and all but Clayface fit the bill (and, as noted, that movie can take advantage of the hunger for original horror in a big way). 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, while shrouded in mystery, looks like the street-level adventure we've all been hoping for since Spidey swung into the MCU in 2016. A classic costume, iconic villains, and the fact that we have no real idea what Peter Parker is up against combine to make this movie a must-see spectacle, no different from 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. As for Avengers: Doomsday, we may still be scratching our heads about Robert Downey Jr.'s return to play Doctor Doom, but don't pretend you're not eager to see what his take on the villain looks like. With the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four all in the mix, we're surely in store for a jaw-dropping spectacle...provided the Russo Brothers can pull it off. 

So, does any of this sound like a genre that's on its last legs? Something has got to give, and in today's landscape, there's likely no longer a place for B- or C-list tier superheroes to get their own movies. If they do, then it needs to be something huge, with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels proving that if these movies aren't written and later billed as events, then people won't show up. Still, the rise of streaming means there may still be a place for those lesser-known characters to get the spotlight on the small screen. Daredevil: Born Again is proof of that, and, hopefully, Lanterns will be this August, too.

The "superhero fatigue" talk died a death when Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps both exceeded expectations, even as modest hits. Now, as we gear up for the likely record-breaking returns of the Avengers, Spider-Man, and Batman franchises, it's fair to say that not only can this genre still thrive, but that the best—an X-Men reboot and eventual Justice League movie, for example—is yet to come. Like Captain America: Brave New World, Supergirl is a black eye, but it's certainly not a killing blow. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/30/2026, 10:50 AM
User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/30/2026, 10:51 AM
Supergunn, exceed expectation ? Is that why they were in such a rush to dump it on digital ?
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/30/2026, 11:00 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - haha init! 🤣
Fogs
Fogs - 6/30/2026, 11:44 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Yeah... It's like a parallel reality.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/30/2026, 10:52 AM
Yeah the best is yet to come. Doomsday, Secret Wars, Batman 2 or maybe the genre has reached its peak. We’ve seen it all now. Every sequel, spinoff, reboot, origins story. What else? The first Xmen film was released twenty six years ago, since then the genre has become oversaturated. Antihero’s, super-teams, supervillains etc. Where we go from here is anyone’s guess but there needs to be a reinvention of the superhero genre if it’s to survive.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/30/2026, 11:28 AM
@UceOmega - I'd argue the luster has worn off and we're desensitized to it now, the novelty's worn off. Studios know the earning potential now and it's mostly been an assembly line since. I think it will go the way of the western. Not gone, but not the event it used to be.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/30/2026, 11:31 AM
@TheRevelation - “The novelty has worn off.” Absolutely. Truer words have never been spoken.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2026, 11:34 AM
@TheRevelation - that seems likely

Also we have so much choice now for things to watch that people need some incentive to go to theatres…

Movies like MOTU , Supergirl and Disclosure Day flopped/underperformed theatrically but could do better on streaming since many perhaps decided that they could wait to watch those at home rather then go to the theatre and pay for concessions that cost almost as much as the tickets now.

Look at the movies that have been successes such as Michael and Devil Wears Prada 2 which were built or marketed like events or ones that got positive WOM like Obsession & Project Hail Mary.

Kids also contributed with Mario & Toy Story 5

It’s not like the old days anymore because now you can get movie quality stuff on tv so you need to go the extra mile to get people’s butts in seats.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/30/2026, 11:48 AM
@TheVisionary25 - True. Even streaming isn't what it used to be, with so many studios trying to catch up to Netflix...or, at the very least, get a piece of the pie.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/30/2026, 10:53 AM
With what josh and this site ia doing, it will.

This site has no love for cbms. They see it as a money making machine where it will play around with the emotions of cultists (snyder) and rely on hate and tribalism for clout.

Content is 80% crap rumors. 5% biased reviews 5% bait and 10% cloutchasing from a noisy fandom (snyder)
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/30/2026, 10:54 AM
@vectorsigma - Then leave. 🤷🏻‍♂️
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/30/2026, 10:57 AM
@JoshWilding - "Then leave"

This actually proves my point, lolz 😂😂😂

Such a retard reply. You are creepy dude. All your replies to me are sociopathic levels of lying and creepy. You blocked and unblocked me 3x 😬

Guess ill be blocked a 4th time now 😂😂😂😂
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/30/2026, 11:01 AM
@vectorsigma - If you went to a restaurant and hated the food, would you keep going back every day? You hate the site and, from the looks of it, pretty much everything we do. Why would you keep coming back? That just seems sad and depressing, but with witticisms that require you to use words like "retard," that says it all, doesn't it?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/30/2026, 11:06 AM
@JoshWilding - ill return to the rstaurant it it has good music and will just order drinks

I still go here for that 10% of snyder cult cloutchasing, they are fun to watch.

I dont hate the site, just you in it. Mark's writing is good and Nate was helpful
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/30/2026, 11:10 AM
@vectorsigma - You hate me? That's cute. I know it hurt that I couldn't remember why I blocked you, but please rest assured that I'll have forgotten you again by later tonight...all while you're sitting there stewing in hatred and hate-reading my articles. It's a little creepy on your part, but cheers to you, nonetheless.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/30/2026, 11:37 AM
@vectorsigma - never insult Josh again, he speaks for all of us ,HE IS THE JOURNALIST
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/30/2026, 11:44 AM
@JoshWilding -

"You hate me? That's cute. I know it hurt that I couldn't remember why I blocked you, but please rest assured that I'll have forgotten you again by later tonight...all while you're sitting there stewing in hatred and hate-reading my articles. It's a little creepy on your part, but cheers to you, nonetheless."

Lolz. I dont kmow you, but what i know is how you write articles so i judged you on thoae.

And im.not the omly one who has this sentiment.

And i dont read your articles anymore, just thank me i still read the headlines 😂

Creepy sociopath. Umtil the next unblock then you'll say "i dont know why i blocked you" for the 4th time 😂😂😂
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/30/2026, 11:45 AM
@Malatrova15 - if Malatrova says it, I follow 😃
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/30/2026, 11:49 AM
@vectorsigma - Big words (and a lot of gibberish, though that could be the hate-typing or you having tears in your eyes), but I think that's enough internet time for you today, kiddo. I'm sure your mum or dad will take you to a matinee of Supergirl if you ask politely.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/30/2026, 10:55 AM
Two Marvel characters in the banner image and only one DC character. Josh is biased, confirmed.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/30/2026, 10:59 AM
@JoshWilding - "Two Marvel characters in the banner image and only one DC character. Josh is biased, confirmed"


20+ articles about supergirl flopping (or related to it flopping) in 5 days.

Is anyone kind enough to check the last marvel flop or even mandalorian and grougu?

Lolz 😂😂😂
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/30/2026, 10:56 AM
I like this article.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/30/2026, 11:30 AM
@lazlodaytona - it's exciting.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/30/2026, 10:56 AM
The genre prematurely ejeculated with all the Multiverse stuff imo
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 6/30/2026, 11:02 AM
@Matchesz

It's a combination of things: oversaturation, the move to streaming, lack of quality. There's a lot of blame to go around.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/30/2026, 11:53 AM
@regmovieguy - Imo it contributed the most. oversaturation in characters and variants, they got everybody to play everybody except somebody to play T'Challa 1 who was their most popular character at the time. Doc Strange sequel being sacrificed probably last second for Wandavision and Ralph Boner popularity. Imagine Evil Dead Sam Raimi directing Dr Strange fighting Nightmare. HUGE missed opportunity.
nonserviam
nonserviam - 6/30/2026, 10:56 AM
Covid changed the Movie Theater world forever. Big budget films were put on hiatus and then released to streaming.

Where one time we had to wait 6 months to a year to see something once it left theaters we can now stream it in 2 months.

People got used to not having to spend $50+ to enjoy something at home.

Some movies will always be worth the time and money to see in theaters, but the days of seeing every new summer "blockbuster" are over.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/30/2026, 10:59 AM
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regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 6/30/2026, 10:59 AM
The genre is dying. The A-List heroes will always be around but the era where every IP is getting greenlit, and maybe even the shared universe concept, is absolutely coming to an end. It's been on a slow-roll since Endgame but you can't ignore the lack of interest in the general movie going public with superhero movies and shows.

Spider-Man is going to make all the money. It may end up being the biggest movie this year. But that doesn't mean the genre as a whole isn't at a massive crossroad.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/30/2026, 11:45 AM
@regmovieguy - I'm not sure man. I'm sure I'll sound sexist, mysogin...you get the idea, but I think this universe was DOA. I wanted it to succeed too. Initially it sounded like we would get a true JL/JLU like universe. Then Gunn got to work. Some things worked, some he got away with, some...I'm still not sure what to think. I think all those who watched Kara, or fogeys that recall Helen Slater wanted Donnelly. Alcock is fine, but comparisions...to Poulter, etc are wild. Even if you ignore that, the plot's inconsistent. The script is...something. But WB tells us we're the problem. Ana's great. Maybe it's Craig...who clearly took a weekend Gunn course before filming. I mean, to me it just seems like nothing that was supposed to be addressed when Snyder left mostly hasn't been. Which is unfortunate. Some of the best work either did was when they were on the same film. But success...egos...money. I agree mostly, but the genre isn't dying. To me, it's normalizing. I don't think this film should have followed Superman. I don't think a Lobo movie needs to happen. But it likely will because for all their talk about characters, it's secondary to the agenda.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 6/30/2026, 11:12 AM
Of course they aren’t. They’re just fewer good ones being made. But we need shitty comic book movies. It helps us have a greater appreciation for the better ones.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/30/2026, 11:27 AM
@TheNewYorkerr - Exactly. Good, great, and fun Superhero movies will always do well. We need more twists in the genre like season 1 of The Boys too (before that show went to crap). Superhero films will always be around, but fans will only turn out and pay for the ones that are worth it
Irregular
Irregular - 6/30/2026, 11:22 AM
The genre is not dying but it is becoming "redundant" to the average moviegoer. I do agree we should stop trying to cater to B or C list hero or villains. But I do think the problem much like Star Wars, is the over-saturation and lazy writing that follows through.

InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/30/2026, 11:26 AM
Every once in a while, I think about that other world; the world where Chris Nolan didn't come back for a sequel to Batman Begins, where he never had the chance to cancel George Miller's Justice League: Mortal, where we got a beautifully filmed JLA movie from the director of Fury Road starring Christian Bale and Brandon Routh, where we got a true DC Cinematic Universe, no CW, no Ezra Miller, where every DC film wins Oscars and is a smash hit at the box office.

I'd happily trade The Dark Knight for that utopia.
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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/30/2026, 11:28 AM
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This was the background on my phone in high school lol
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/30/2026, 11:29 AM
@InfinitePunches - Ezra as The Flash has got to be the worst superhero casting decision in superhero film history
Irregular
Irregular - 6/30/2026, 11:31 AM
@InfinitePunches - "here he never had the chance to cancel George Miller's Justice League: Mortal, where we got a beautifully filmed JLA movie from the director of Fury Road starring Christian Bale and Brandon Routh,"

Uh...Brandon Routh was NOT going to be Superman nor was Christian Bale as Batman. They had already cast Armie Hammer as Batman and DJ Cortona to play Superman. I don't know if the movie was going to be a big hit and judging by the script they had, it was very uh....very "outdated" in terms of superhero movies. So kind of hard to tell but it didn't look like it was moving in the right direction at all. Even with George Miller at the helm.

Also don't forget, this was them reacting to Marvel being bought by Disney and the rumblings of the shared universe from Iron Man. It was a reactionary plan, that failed due to the WGA strike and bad timing. I do remember it never got past the first draft stage and WB was desperately trying to get it done before the strikes but failed at that....
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/30/2026, 11:32 AM
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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/30/2026, 11:37 AM
@Irregular - In a world without the Dark Knight, they wouldn't need Armie Hammer. They only cancelled it because Nolan didn't want there to be two Batmans on screen. And if they were already using pre-established Batman, why wouldn't they use pre-established Superman after the Returns sequel fell apart? They were two weeks to filming, they had already done full costume tests.

And as to it being outdated...
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slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 6/30/2026, 11:48 AM
@InfinitePunches - I’m pretty sure we’ll see that Universe somewhere in Secret Wars! 😭
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