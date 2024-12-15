NOVA Series Rumored To Feature The Long-Awaited MCU Debut Of A Classic Villain - SPOILERS

We first got confirmation that Marvel Studios was planning to introduce Nova to the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2022, and since then, there have been conflicting reports about which medium the project was being developed for.

There was talk of Nova being a movie for quite a while, but we now know that the space-faring hero will actually be making his debut on the small screen after all - and he might just be joined by another Marvel Comics character fans have been waiting to see for a long time.

Possible spoilers ahead.

According to Daniel Richtman, Annihilus will be the villain of the Nova series.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Annihilus is a highly formidable supervillain who was introduced in the pages of The Fantastic Four back in the '60s, and is primarily known for being one of Marvel's First Family's greatest foes. He has faced off against numerous other heroes over the years, however, including the Silver Surfer, Thor, Spider-Man, and the Nova Corps.

Annihilus was reportedly going to make his MCU debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before it was decided to go with the High Evolutionary instead.

The Nova Corps were introduced in the first Guardians of the Galaxy, which led to speculation that Richard Rider would eventually find his way into the GOTG franchise. James Gunn showed little interest in the character, but the Nova series will most likely spin-out from Thanos decimating most of the Corps in the build-up to Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, Brad Winderbaum described the eries as an "amazing ensemble piece with a great cast of characters" possibly indicating that both Richard Rider and Sam Alexander will feature. He also says that the show will have "shades of" both Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica.

Sam Alexander first appeared in the Marvel Point One one-shot in back in November 2011 before going on to lead his own series beginning in February 2013. The Arizona teen inherited the Nova helmet from his missing father, and officially took up the mantle after being trained by Guardians of the Galaxy members Gamora and Rocket Raccoon.

Here's what Feige had to say about Nova's MCU introduction back in 2021.

"Timing is relative, right?" said the Marvel Studios boss. "I think I'd been talking about Doctor Strange eight years before that movie came out. So, 'immediate potential' is relative. But clearly, we are not shying away from the cosmic end of storytelling right in the sweet spot of the Nova Corps and Nova himself."

What do you make of this rumor? Do you think Annihilus would make a good villain for the Nova show? Let us know in the comments section down below.