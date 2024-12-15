NOVA Series Rumored To Feature The Long-Awaited MCU Debut Of A Classic Villain - SPOILERS

The upcoming Nova Disney+ series is rumored to feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of a villain fans have been waiting to see in the franchise for a long time...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 15, 2024 06:12 PM EST
We first got confirmation that Marvel Studios was planning to introduce Nova to the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2022, and since then, there have been conflicting reports about which medium the project was being developed for.

There was talk of Nova being a movie for quite a while, but we now know that the space-faring hero will actually be making his debut on the small screen after all - and he might just be joined by another Marvel Comics character fans have been waiting to see for a long time.

Possible spoilers ahead.

According to Daniel Richtman, Annihilus will be the villain of the Nova series.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Annihilus is a highly formidable supervillain who was introduced in the pages of The Fantastic Four back in the '60s, and is primarily known for being one of Marvel's First Family's greatest foes. He has faced off against numerous other heroes over the years, however, including the Silver Surfer, Thor, Spider-Man, and the Nova Corps.

Annihilus was reportedly going to make his MCU debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before it was decided to go with the High Evolutionary instead.

The Nova Corps were introduced in the first Guardians of the Galaxy, which led to speculation that Richard Rider would eventually find his way into the GOTG franchise. James Gunn showed little interest in the character, but the Nova series will most likely spin-out from Thanos decimating most of the Corps in the build-up to Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, Brad Winderbaum described the eries as an "amazing ensemble piece with a great cast of characters" possibly indicating that both Richard Rider and Sam Alexander will feature. He also says that the show will have "shades of" both Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica.

Sam Alexander first appeared in the Marvel Point One one-shot in back in November 2011 before going on to lead his own series beginning in February 2013. The Arizona teen inherited the Nova helmet from his missing father, and officially took up the mantle after being trained by Guardians of the Galaxy members Gamora and Rocket Raccoon.

Here's what Feige had to say about Nova's MCU introduction back in 2021.

"Timing is relative, right?" said the Marvel Studios boss. "I think I'd been talking about Doctor Strange eight years before that movie came out. So, 'immediate potential' is relative. But clearly, we are not shying away from the cosmic end of storytelling right in the sweet spot of the Nova Corps and Nova himself."

What do you make of this rumor? Do you think Annihilus would make a good villain for the Nova show? Let us know in the comments section down below.





TheRose
TheRose - 12/15/2024, 6:08 PM
Annihilation was an amazing series, so if they are able to pull from that then I think this can work very well.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/15/2024, 7:29 PM
@TheRose - mini Annihilation whit like ...five of the heroes that tje comic has ...just like their Civil War Redux ...AKA ..Skirmish at the Airpot
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/15/2024, 6:09 PM
MCU moving forward after Secret Wars should be

Cosmic with Nova being the main hero and Captain Marvel, a secondary hero

Street Level with Spiderman , daredevil and the Punisher

Horror with Blade Moon Knight and the midnight Suns

X-Men
Vigor
Vigor - 12/15/2024, 6:13 PM
@WakandaTech - yes yes
Love u
Omario
Omario - 12/15/2024, 6:18 PM
@WakandaTech - concise assessment and it gives good lanes for teamups while telling contrasting stories
Vigor
Vigor - 12/15/2024, 6:27 PM
@Omario - it really does. I hope feige is lurking. Or at least already had this in plan to begin with
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/15/2024, 6:39 PM
@WakandaTech - add FF and its good
Corruptor
Corruptor - 12/15/2024, 7:17 PM
@WakandaTech - Move Moon Knight into the street level category and I'm in!

Of course they won't do any of that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/15/2024, 6:18 PM
Annihilus would be cool if true , especially given his history with Nova in the comics…

It’s unfortunate he can’t be behind the destruction of Xandar like in the comics but maybe they can retroactively work that in somehow since it could make it a more personal story.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/15/2024, 6:49 PM
Michael Sheen for Annihilus!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 12/15/2024, 6:58 PM
I can’t wait for them to absolutely uppercut us in the balls with their casting. We all know Mr Rider isn’t going to look like this in the MCU…

User Comment Image
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 12/15/2024, 7:02 PM
@BruceWayng - played by African American
abd00bie
abd00bie - 12/15/2024, 7:04 PM
@BruceWayng - Wasn't Xolo Mariduena rumored for a role in the series
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 12/15/2024, 7:13 PM
Who the ufck been waiting for Annihilus or who hell his name is.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/15/2024, 7:14 PM
User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/15/2024, 7:15 PM
@WakandaTech -

User Comment Image
Corruptor
Corruptor - 12/15/2024, 7:19 PM
One of Nova's first and greatest villains was the Corruptor.

Yes, let my pheremones make you fight each other.... that's it, fight, fight, fight!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/15/2024, 7:30 PM

Or a british african American.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/15/2024, 7:34 PM

PLEASE NO!!!! Annilhilus is such a great villain. Don't waste him like they did Gorr and other excellent villains by one-shotting him on TV.

