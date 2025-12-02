AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH First Reactions Describe Film As A "Breathtaking" But "Exhausting" Visual Masterpiece

AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH First Reactions Describe Film As A &quot;Breathtaking&quot; But &quot;Exhausting&quot; Visual Masterpiece

The social media embargo for Avatar: Fire and Ash lifted early this morning, and critics have been sharing their thoughts on the third part of James Cameron's epic sci-fi saga...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 02, 2025 08:12 AM EST
The social media embargo for Avatar: Fire and Ash has now lifted, and critics have been sharing their initial thoughts on the third film in James Cameron's epic sci-fi saga.

For the most part, the reactions are very positive, with many hailing Fire and Ash as the most visually-striking, action-packed, violent and emotional film of the three. However, it sounds like that mammoth run-time may test the patience of anyone not already fully invested in this universe, and the word "exhausting"  pops up on more than one occasion.

The cast is said to be on top form, with new addition Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) as the villainous Varang mentioned as a major standout.

As expected, it doesn't seem likely that Fire and Ash is going to make any converts, but fans of the previous two movies should be very excited.

Check out the posts below, and we'll update as more reactions are shared.

We recently learned that Avatar: Fire and Ash will clock-in at 3 hours, 15 minutes, making it the longest movie in the franchise so far. 2009's Avatar ran for 2 hours, 42 minutes, while 2022's The Way of Water was 3 hours, 12 minutes.

Though these movies definitely have their detractors, the first two films were massively successful at the box office, and we fully expect Fire and Ash to follow suit this December - especially as it's now been confirmed that the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday will screen ahead of the movie.

Avatar 3 will see the return of cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo and Duane Evans, with David Thewlis also on board as a new character named Paylak.

Fire and Ash is set to release in theaters on December 19. Two additional sequels, the still untitled Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, are in various stages of production and are expected to be released in 2029 and 2031, respectively.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/2/2025, 8:08 AM
Breathtaking but exhausting Is how the NCMEC describe me in their cybertip reports
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 12/2/2025, 8:18 AM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 12/2/2025, 8:08 AM
Does anyone remember what the second one was about? I remember the first basically being Pocahontas/Ferngully in space, but I’m at a loss.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 12/2/2025, 8:16 AM
@JustAWaffle - Humans bad.
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/2/2025, 8:35 AM
@JustAWaffle - didn't see the second one. I'll never understand how a franchise that started with "unobtainium" got as big as it did.

I am enjoying that it's tracking less than zootopia 2's opening weekend at the moment.
GenD
GenD - 12/2/2025, 8:16 AM
I counted two exhaustings.. three tops?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 12/2/2025, 8:21 AM
@GenD - And is that more than one?
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/2/2025, 8:21 AM
As much I want series die it probably do well let me be wrong
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 12/2/2025, 8:23 AM
These films are the same with different skins
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/2/2025, 8:25 AM
The writing and plotting has always been the weakest aspects of these films
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/2/2025, 8:32 AM
Just found out Oona Chaplin is Charlie Chaplin's grand-daughter 🤯🤯🤯. How did I never know that?
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/2/2025, 8:37 AM
They might look great, but the first one really seemed like it was written by ai, and the concept seems to keep building on the concept of being written by ai.
Joker666
Joker666 - 12/2/2025, 8:41 AM
Visually, these movies are phenomenal! Story wise, meh!

