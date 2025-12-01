AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Screenings Will Reportedly Feature The First Trailer For ANOTHER Massive Upcoming Movie

It's already been confirmed that the first trailer for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday will be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash, and we've heard that a full trailer for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey will screen with James Cameron's threequel when it hits theaters later this month.

Now, scooper Daniel Richtman is reporting that the first teaser for Steven Spielberg's mysterious, untitled UFO movie will also play ahead of Avatar 3.

Earlier this year, the news broke that Spielberg (Jaws, E.T., Jurassic Park) intended to return to the sci-fi genre for a "UFO film" based on his own original idea, and the project later set an official release date of May 15, 2026.

Specific plot details remain under wraps, but the first footage was shown during a special event to unveil the new Steven Spielberg Theater screening room back in June. The film stars Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place), Josh O'Connor (Challengers), Colin Firth (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Eve Hewson (The Luminaries), Colman Domingo (The Running Man) and Wyatt Russell (Thunderbolts*).

There's been speculation about the legendary director's next film ever since rumors did the rounds that he might be taking a long break (or possibly even retiring) after the release of The Fablemans, so it came as something of a surprise when we learned that this movie already in the early planning stages earlier this year.

The screenplay will be written by David Koepp, who has previously collaborated with Spielberg on Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

For a while after the release of what arguably remains his most iconic film, Jaws, Spielberg was pretty much synonymous with the sci-fi genre, helming the likes of E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and later A.I., Minority Report and War of the Worlds. His last sci-fi film was Ready Player One, which was (mostly) positively reviewed, but was seen as something of a disappointment when it comes to global box office takings (just over $600 million).

There are only a handful of filmmakers working today who can generate such widespread interest and excitement with news of their next project, and Spielberg is most definitely one of them. With this in mind, there's bound to be a lot of hype surrounding this movie, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates.

Spielberg is far from the only veteran filmmaker refusing to slow down, as Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon, Goodfellas) is now planning to shoot two films back to back: the first is his adaptation of Shūsaku Endō’s 1973 book Life of Jesus, which may end up starring Andrew Garfield and Miles Teller, and the second is a Frank Sinatra biopic with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence eyed to play the leads.

What do you make of this news? Excited about Spielberg's return to the sci-fi genre? Drop us a comment down below.