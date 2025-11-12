AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH's Epic Run-Time Makes Threequel The Longest Movie In The Franchise

The run-time for James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash has been revealed, and fans should prepare for a long sit-down when the movie hits theaters next month...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 12, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Avatar
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

The previous two Avatar movies didn't exactly breeze by, but the run-time for James Cameron's upcoming threequel has now been revealed, and Fire and Ash will be the longest entry in the franchise so far.

According to an official AMC listing, Avatar: Fire and Ash will clock-in at a butt-numbing 3 hours, 15 minutes. 2009's Avatar ran for 2 hours, 42 minutes, while 2022's The Way of Water was 3 hours, 12 minutes.

Though these movies definitely have their detractors, the first two films were massively successful at the box office, and we fully expect Fire and Ash to follow suit this December - especially as it's now been confirmed that the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday will screen ahead of the movie.

Press screenings and first reactions to Fire and Ash are still a few weeks off, but Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro has seen the movie, and it's safe to say he was a big fan.

“They are absolutely masterpieces for me. I know where [James Cameron] is going and it will surprise a lot of people,” the filmmaker said while discussing some of his favorite films with Video Club.

The big [creative] advance in [Fire and Ash] is just going to be greater character depth," Cameron said in a recent interview. "We're seeing new cultures, new creatures—all the same stuff you'd expect from an 'Avatar' movie, but the whole idea of this cycle of films is to live with these people and go on this epic journey with them. So I think it's not about, 'We're going to show you the best water [VFX] ever done'—but you get more into the heart and soul of the characters. And there's some very interesting new characters that come in as well. This is a journey over time. It will play out through movie three, into movie four and movie five. There's an epic cycle to the whole thing."

Avatar 3 will see the return of cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo and Duane Evans, with David Thewlis also on board as a new character named Paylak.

Fire and Ash has been hit with numerous delays, but is finally set to release in theaters on December 19, 2025. Two additional sequels, the still untitled Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, are in various stages of production and are expected to be released in 2029 and 2031, respectively.

Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/12/2025, 4:35 PM
So.. A full animated movie at this point.
rebeccahvoll
rebeccahvoll - 11/12/2025, 5:02 PM
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/12/2025, 4:38 PM
A MAN NEEDS TO P1SS!!!
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/12/2025, 4:40 PM
@harryba11zack - The Rock knows how to solve that problem.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/12/2025, 4:40 PM
Oof. That’s a gross runtime for any movie that isn’t of excellent quality. Movies like Gangs of New York and Heat deserve their long run times. But not this.

100% not a movie theater watch and this will be a “wait until I can watch for free at home” movie. The video game quality special effects will look just fine in my 75” TV.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/12/2025, 4:48 PM
@mountainman - cleopatra movie years ago was that long
mountainman
mountainman - 11/12/2025, 4:59 PM
@dragon316 - Didn’t see that in theaters either. The number of 3 hour movies I have seen in theaters is very short. Maybe if they offered intermissions it would be a better experience.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 11/12/2025, 4:54 PM
That's going to be a mission to watch that without getting bored
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 11/12/2025, 4:57 PM
Can't freakin wait. Cameron is the king.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/12/2025, 4:57 PM
Yeah these insane run times are going to start causing a problem for Avatar in the box office. Not only does it limit how many showing they can display per day, peoples attention spans have changed in the time since the first film came out. Especially young people, who I would think are the primary targeted audience for these. I hope it has an intermission. lol.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 11/12/2025, 5:00 PM
@Shivermetimbers - it’s only 3 minutes longer than the last one that was released in 2022. I don’t think it’s going to be a problem.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 11/12/2025, 5:37 PM
@Shivermetimbers - Uhm, the last film released 3 years ago, was 3 mins shorter than this and made $2.3 billion worldwide, making it the 3rd highest grossing movie of all time.

Think again lol.
Justaguy06
Justaguy06 - 11/12/2025, 4:58 PM
Not going to lie...the last one had a few scenes that just dragged on too long. When then one child was swimming with the big whale fish thing...its just kept going and going and going...then there'd be a cut and you think its moving on and more swimming and swimming.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/12/2025, 4:59 PM
More power to those with a strong bladder.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/12/2025, 5:03 PM
I fell asleep during the last one just when the kid was molesting the whale, woke up during the battle. 😭
TheStranger
TheStranger - 11/12/2025, 5:31 PM
Pack your toothbrush I guess...
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 11/12/2025, 5:38 PM
I wish this site had a RemindMe option so i can come back in 3 months and laugh at people betting against James Cameron lol.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 11/12/2025, 5:39 PM
These movies are incredible and I looooove how much they piss people off hahaha
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/12/2025, 5:50 PM
I still haven’t seen Way of Water.
User Comment Image

