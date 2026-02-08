DISCLOSURE DAY Super Bowl TV Spot Reveals More About Steven Spielberg's UFO Movie

For the longest time, filmmaker Steven Spielberg's next movie was shrouded in secrecy. It was last December when the curtain was finally pulled back on Disclosure Day, and a minute-long Super Bowl TV spot has now been released (via SFFGazette.com).

While much of the movie's plot remains under wraps, we see now that its leads are on a mission to reveal the "truth" to the entire world. The truth about what? The fact that we're not alone.

This feels very much like a spiritual successor to Close Encounters of the Third Kind and is very much being promoted as an "event."

Disclosure Day has all the makings of one of 2026's biggest releases. In a year with titles like The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Avengers: Doomsday, that goes to show what an impact the director still makes with his work.

Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is by David Koepp, whose previous work with Spielberg includes the scripts for Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Combined, those films earned more than $3 billion worldwide, and Koepp more recently wrote the script for this 2025’s Jurassic World Rebirth.

"If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?" reads the brief synopsis for Disclosure Day. "This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to...Disclosure Day."

The cast of the movie includes SAG winner and Oscar nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O’Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Oscar winner Colin Firth (The King’s Speech, Kingsman franchise), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters, The Perfect Couple) and two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man).

Disclosure Day is produced by five-time Academy Award nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Fabelmans, West Side Story) and by Spielberg for Amblin Entertainment. The executive producers are Adam Somner and Chris Brigham.

Steven Spielberg is one of the industry’s most successful and influential filmmakers. The top-grossing director of all time, Spielberg has helmed such blockbusters as Jaws, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones franchise and Jurassic Park.

Among his myriad honours, he is a three-time Academy Award winner, including Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture for Schindler’s List, which received a total of seven Oscars, and for Best Director for Saving Private Ryan.

Disclosure Day is set to be released in theaters on June 12, 2026.