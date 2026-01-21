MERCY Called "Early Contender For Worst Movie Of The Year" In First Reviews; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Mercy, a new sci-fi thriller starring Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Rebecca Ferguson (Dune: Part 2), is set to hit theaters this weekend, and the review embargo has now lifted.
Pratt plays a detective named Chris Raven who is accused of murdering his wife, and only has 90 minutes to present his defence and prove his innocence... to an A.I. judge played by Ferguson. If he fails to do so, he will be executed immediately. As the trial progresses, it becomes apparent that Judge Maddox - technology that Raven had a hand in creating - may not be as impartial as she first seems.
Expectations weren't particularly high for this one after some widely ridiculed trailers, but critics have really been letting Mercy have it in this first round of reviews. Though it's worth noting that there are a few positive verdicts, the majority are pretty scathing, and Mercy has been called an early contender for worst film of the year by several writers.
Mercy is currently sitting at 24% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 29 reviews.
Negative critical reception aside, the movie is expected to knock Avatar: Fire and Ash from the top spot at the box office, and is aiming for $10 million to $13 million domestically over the weekend. James Cameron's threequel, meanwhile, is targeting $8 million to $10 million in its sixth weekend in theaters.
In the near future, a detective (Chris Pratt) stands on trial accused of murdering his wife. He has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to the advanced A.I. Judge (Rebecca Ferguson) he once championed, before it determines his fate.
About The Author:
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.