MERCY Called "Early Contender For Worst Movie Of The Year" In First Reviews; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Mercy, a new sci-fi thriller starring Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Rebecca Ferguson (Dune: Part 2), is set to hit theaters this weekend, and the review embargo has now lifted.

Pratt plays a detective named Chris Raven who is accused of murdering his wife, and only has 90 minutes to present his defence and prove his innocence... to an A.I. judge played by Ferguson. If he fails to do so, he will be executed immediately. As the trial progresses, it becomes apparent that Judge Maddox - technology that Raven had a hand in creating - may not be as impartial as she first seems.

Expectations weren't particularly high for this one after some widely ridiculed trailers, but critics have really been letting Mercy have it in this first round of reviews. Though it's worth noting that there are a few positive verdicts, the majority are pretty scathing, and Mercy has been called an early contender for worst film of the year by several writers.

Mercy is currently sitting at 24% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 29 reviews.

Negative critical reception aside, the movie is expected to knock Avatar: Fire and Ash from the top spot at the box office, and is aiming for $10 million to $13 million domestically over the weekend. James Cameron's threequel, meanwhile, is targeting $8 million to $10 million in its sixth weekend in theaters.

Mercy review: If AI does take over the world, it can’t be as boring as this film’s depiction https://t.co/yZI4whrNa7 via @IrishTimesCultr — Irish Times Culture (@IrishTimesCultr) January 21, 2026

Mercy review – Chris Pratt takes on AI judge Rebecca Ferguson in ingenious sci-fi thriller https://t.co/tgV8wZWbN6 — chicagodemoreel (@chicagodemoreel) January 21, 2026

It’s been years since I gave a movie zero stars. But the AI malfunction “Mercy” deserves none. An early candidate for worst film of 2026: ⬇️ https://t.co/suCJquOD8f — Peter Howell 🖊 (@peterhowellfilm) January 21, 2026

'Mercy' Review: Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson in an AI Thriller That Will Have You Longing for a Digital Detox https://t.co/ILTSOEU2B2 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 21, 2026

‘Mercy’ Review: This Movie About Chris Pratt Sitting in a Chair Is the Platonic Ideal of a January Release https://t.co/Gi3onkABfA — IndieWire (@IndieWire) January 21, 2026

'Mercy' Review: Chris Pratt Finds a New Vibe in a Well-Executed Future-Shock Thriller About a Cop Placed on Trial by AI Judge https://t.co/s0MCbXG3jB — Variety (@Variety) January 21, 2026

‘Mercy’ Review: Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson’s Fun Sci-Fi Murder Mystery Could've Used Another Draft https://t.co/wvnfn4dovJ — Collider (@Collider) January 21, 2026

#Mercy Review: #ChrisPratt's Sci-Fi Dystopia Is a Harebrained, Confounding Slice of Swiss Cheese https://t.co/KGGQ4D4E8y — Next Big Flick 🍿 (@NextBigFlick) January 21, 2026

Opening Friday: #Mercy is the new Chris Pratt sci-fi thriller I've been calling 'Dumb Minority Report.' It is engaging enough when focused on its high concept, but the movie still falters in key areas. My preferred title for the film: Chairveillance. https://t.co/zQi6LXHl64 — Aaron Neuwirth (@aaronsps4.bsky.social) (@AaronsPS4) January 21, 2026

In the near future, a detective (Chris Pratt) stands on trial accused of murdering his wife. He has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to the advanced A.I. Judge (Rebecca Ferguson) he once championed, before it determines his fate.