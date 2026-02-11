PREDATOR Franchise's Future Revealed Following Dan Trachtenberg's Paramount Deal

PREDATOR Franchise's Future Revealed Following Dan Trachtenberg's Paramount Deal

Filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg recently signed a three-year first-look deal with Paramount Pictures, but what does that mean for the Predator franchise? We finally have an answer.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 11, 2026 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Predator
Source: io9 (via SFFGazette.com)

Paramount Pictures recently signed filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg to a three-year first-look directing and producing deal. Having helmed Prey, Predator: Killer of Killers, and Predator: Badlands, there's been concern among fans about what this means for his involvement with the franchise.

After all, there have been some strong hints that Trachtenberg may be plotting everything from the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Dutch to an eventual Alien vs. Predator crossover.

Talking to io9 (via SFFGazette.com), the director was asked if his Paramount deal means he won't helm another Predator movie for Disney and 20th Century Studios.

"It does not mean that," Trachtenberg confirmed. "I am simultaneously figuring out all of the next steps for the Predator franchise. I’m in this moment that I was in when Prey came out, where I was like, 'What do I do next?' and got very excited about a Predator protagonist and got very excited about an animated movie with multiple time periods, and then they just happened to go at the same time."

"And so that’s where I’m at with Predator now, is, 'Oh my God, there are so many exciting things we can do,'" he continued. "But also now I have this deal at Paramount where I’m thrilled, and they are thrilled to make some of the original movies that I’ve always had in my head and heart."

"And of course, they also have very cool IP and all that. You know, timing may affect certain things, but both things are in my heart. Anything’s on the table," Trachtenberg concluded. 

So, just because the door is now open to him potentially taking a crack at IPs like Transformers, G.I. Joe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Cloverfield, it doesn't mean we've seen the last of Trachtenberg's take on Predator

When we'll get that and what it will look like remains to be seen, of course, and it could be several years before he's able to return to the sci-fi franchise. Prey, Predator: Killer of Killers, and Predator: Badlands were all largely standalone, though the latter certainly left the door wide open to a sequel. 

As Predator: Badlands earned a so-so $184.6 million at the worldwide box office and a budget of $105 million, it's hard to say how much of a priority another movie is for Disney. Despite that, we surely haven't seen the last of the Yautja on our screens.

Predator: Badlands, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Predator: Badlands arrives on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on February 17. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
PREY Director Dan Trachtenberg Signs 3-Year Deal With Paramount - What Does This Mean For PREDATOR Franchise?
Related:

PREY Director Dan Trachtenberg Signs 3-Year Deal With Paramount - What Does This Mean For PREDATOR Franchise?
PREDATOR: BADLANDS Passes Major Box Office Milestone, Sets New Franchise Record
Recommended For You:

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Passes Major Box Office Milestone, Sets New Franchise Record

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder