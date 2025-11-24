PREDATOR: BADLANDS Director Is Confident That A New ALIEN VS. PREDATOR Movie Will Happen... At Some Point

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Director Is Confident That A New ALIEN VS. PREDATOR Movie Will Happen... At Some Point

Though it sounds like we might be waiting a while, Predator: Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg seems fairly certain that a new Alien/Predator crossover will happen...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 24, 2025 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Alien vs. Predator
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

There's been talk of Disney/20th Century Studios potentially developing a new Alien Vs. Predator movie since Fede Álvarez's brought the acid-blooded beasts back to the big screen in Alien: Romulus, and this year's Predator: Badlands definitely seemed to lay the groundwork by teaming a Yautja with a Weyland-Yutani synthetic.

Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg has previously expressed interest in helming a new crossover movie, but has also stressed that nothing is actually in the works right now.

During a new interview withy The Direct, Trachtenberg spoke about the prospect of the iconic creatures crossing paths again, making it clear that the last thing anyone wants to do is rush into anything.

"For me, the coolest part of it would be grabbing these elements and letting them cook. You know, once again, we don't want to pull it out of the oven too quickly and have it all just be raw. We really want things to simmer and boil and get up to the perfect temperature. I don't know. I don't cook. Too many, too many terms now!"

The filmmaker also explained why he wanted to add the Alien connection to his Predator movie via Thia (Elle Fanning) and her synth crew.

"Idea number one was, because Prey was such a solo survival tale, I wanted this to be a relationship movie. Especially because we were going to have this Predator speaking in a different language and wanted to see it have a dynamic with something and interact, to get more of a window into its insides. Because it wasn't certainly going to voice them out loud. I wanted to pair him with something, and I knew if we put a human in the movie, then it becomes the human's movie, and he's just in it. And T2 already exists, you know? And it was really like, 'No, we've got to make sure that whatever else I put him in there with, he's still the protagonist.' And so I thought, a monster and a robot, there's something that's really fun about that."

There may not be any official plans in place for a new Alien/Predator crossover movie just yet, but we'd be very surprised if a few ideas haven't been tossed around at the very least.

Predator: Badlands is helmed by returning director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) and marks the franchise’s highly anticipated return to the big screen with a story that expands and redefines the Predator Universe.

Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX and premium screens everywhere.

THE RUNNING MAN And NOW YOU SEE ME 3 Will Battle PREDATOR: BADLANDS For #1 At The Box Office This Weekend
Related:

THE RUNNING MAN And NOW YOU SEE ME 3 Will Battle PREDATOR: BADLANDS For #1 At The Box Office This Weekend
XENOMORPH New ALIEN VS PREDATOR Spiritual Sequel Blends Survival And Horror For Gamers
Recommended For You:

XENOMORPH New ALIEN VS PREDATOR Spiritual Sequel Blends Survival And Horror For Gamers

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/24/2025, 8:57 AM
Make it where the Yautja are in direct conflict with Engineers and the Engineers launch an assault on Origae-6 where Walter is along with various Xenomorph experiments. The Yautja send a squad of great warriors to battle the Engineers. Arriving on the planet they must also battle Xenomorphs.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/24/2025, 9:18 AM
This movie is still about $100 million away from earning profit and had a major second weekend drop. This won’t be making much money if any at the box office. Hopefully the studio decides to not keep pursuing this goofy new direction for the franchise.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/24/2025, 9:42 AM
It should but I don't believe that guy should be the one to make it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder