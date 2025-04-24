XENOMORPH New ALIEN VS PREDATOR Spiritual Sequel Blends Survival And Horror For Gamers

Veteran developers behind some of the most iconic games in video game history have united under new company Athena Worlds to announce their latest project, Xenomorph, a survival and stealth strategy game poised to be a spiritual successor to the legendary Alien Vs Predator (AvP) game that was on the Atari Jaguar.

The game is being helmed and lead by Jane Whittaker, who is well known for her groundbreaking work as AI and gameplay designer on the original AvP game, Xenomorph makes promises to deliver a high-stakes, with an open-world survival experience deeply rooted in the legacy of its genre-defining predecessor. The original AvP video game developed alongside Mike Beaton (3D engine and gameplay design) and produced by James Purple Hampton, is widely regarded as the first true survival horror game and has remained a cult classic for over three decades. With over 100 awards and recent accolades naming it one of the top 10 scariest games of all time, its influence on gaming is undeniable.

Now, more than 30 years later, Whittaker is returning to the genre that helped define her career. "It is a very personal journey for me,” said Whittaker, CEO of Athena Worlds. “So many people still talk about our work on AvP to this day, with a massive following. I have been asked for over 30 years to create my next survival and stealth strategy game. I am beyond thrilled to say that thanks to generous support my day has come.”

What We Know So Far

Set on the mysterious planet XL-243, Xenomorph thrusts players into a hostile world where survival is anything but guaranteed. After crash landing on the alien planet, players soon discover they're not alone—and that something terrifying is hunting them. Blending Jane Whittaker’s 40 years of experience in character AI, crafting, stealth mechanics, and resource management, the game will challenge players to explore, adapt, and fight to stay alive. Drawing comparisons to AvP, fans can expect the same spine-tingling tension that had players jumping out of their seats decades ago.

The development team includes some of the industry's finest. Production is being led by Mike Meaden, known for his work on Star Citizen, Squadron 42, and Forza Horizon. Character design is under the direction of Blaire Wathen, a Blizzard scholarship award winner, ensuring high-quality art and immersive character design.

While Xenomorph is still in development, anticipation is already building among survival horror fans and nostalgic gamers alike. This isn’t just a homage—it’s a deeply personal and ambitious project intended to push the boundaries of survival and exploration gaming once again.

As Whittaker fittingly puts it, “In space, no one can hear you scream. On XL-243, everyone can hear you scream.”

About Athena Worlds

Athena Worlds is a game studio composed of developers with extensive backgrounds in open-world gaming, AI, and simulation. In addition to RPGs and exploration titles under the Athena Worlds label, the studio also operates Athena Simulations and the Luminaries brand, focusing on advanced commercial and simulation experiences.

What are your thoughts on the announcement? Would you play a new survival and horror mixed game in the AvP universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!