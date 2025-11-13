THE RUNNING MAN And NOW YOU SEE ME 3 Will Battle PREDATOR: BADLANDS For #1 At The Box Office This Weekend

It's shaping up to be a three-way fight at the U.S. box office this weekend, as new releases The Running Man and Now You See Me 3 attempt to dethrone Predator: Badlands from the #1 spot at the box office.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 13, 2025 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Predator
Source: Variety (via SFFGazette.com)

After a record-low October at the North American box office, a war is brewing this weekend as Predator: Badlands attempts fend off competition from new releases The Running Man and Now You See Me: Now You Don't.

Variety (via SFFGazette.com) reveals that current projections suggest both movies are targeting debuts of $20 million - $25 million. With an expected 50% drop, the latest Predator movie should end up somewhere in the $18 million - $20 million range. So, if The Running Man and Now You See Me: Now You Don't fall short of expectations, then Badlands could stay at #1 for a second weekend in a row. 

The Running Man has 63% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the third Now You See Me movie sits at 60%. In comparison, Predator: Badlands has 85%, suggesting positive word of mouth for that will play a role in what happens over the coming days. 

Edgar Wright's latest movie is expected to test the box office bankability of Glen Powell as a leading man. With a projected $20+ million start, The Running Man has its work cut out when it comes to earning back its hefty $110 million price tag. 

We don't know what the budget is for Now You See Me: Now You Don't, but the previous movies have performed well at the box office, even with "Rotten" scores on the review aggregator. The first movie grossed $350 million, while the sequel earned $334 million. 

Predator: Badlands, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

The Running Man takes place in a near-future society, where "The Running Man" is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward.

In Now You See Me: Now You Don't, The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything ever captured on film. 

What will you be watching in theaters this weekend?

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Director On Potential Sequel And Introducing The Franchise's First [SPOILER]
PREDATOR: BADLANDS Director On Potential Sequel And Introducing The Franchise's First [SPOILER]
PREDATOR: BADLANDS Backlash: Woke, Disneyfied And The Franchise's First Queer Predator?
PREDATOR: BADLANDS Backlash: "Woke, Disneyfied" And The Franchise's "First Queer Predator?"

McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/13/2025, 10:08 AM
Predator was really fun
Forthas
Forthas - 11/13/2025, 10:11 AM
I want to see all three...
SuperCat
SuperCat - 11/13/2025, 10:12 AM
Predator for the win.

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/13/2025, 10:19 AM
Seeing Running Man tonight. Enjoyed Predator.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/13/2025, 10:23 AM

Somewhat compelling. I'll watch them when they all 3 hit TV.

I wonder who Powel will play when he finally hits the MCU or DCU.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/13/2025, 10:25 AM
I didn’t and wouldn’t watch Predator, but I’m sure the other two will be somewhat entertaining.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/13/2025, 10:29 AM
Damn , seems like a fun time at the movies this weekend regardless of what you see…

Honestly , I think Now You See Me 3 might pull a bit of an upset and take the no 1 spot from Predator:Badlands & The Running Man but we’ll see.

Personally , I’m gonna try to watch Predator or The Running Man this weekend in theaters (maybe even do a double feature?)!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

